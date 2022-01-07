Caye International Bank, led by Joel Nagel, Sweeps Top Banking Awards for 2021; Named Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM 2021 by International Investor Magazine





SAN PEDRO, Belize, January 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Caye International Bank (CIB) has once again included bank pricing in 2021. Five prestigious awards include: The best offshore bank for CARICOM 2021 as given by International Investor Magazine, The Best Private Bank in central America as given by Global Banking & Finance Review, Private Bank of the Year for LATAM 2021 as given by Pan Finance Magazine, Best Private International Banking Provider 2021 Belize as given by Corporate Vision Magazine, and Best International Private Bank in central America for the year 2021 as given by International Business Magazine. It is chaired by the Lawyer Joel Nagel, Caye International Bank is a leading offshore bank based in Ambergris Caye, Belize, with an ongoing supply of excellent financial services and products.

Belize International Bank President Caye, Ambassador Joel Nagel, President, Luigi Wewege, executive management and board members Joshua Guttau, Gladys Urbina, Michael Cobb and Dr. Kenneth Skorenko receives Best Offshore Bank Award for CARICOM 2021 from International Investor magazine (PRNewsfoto / Ca Banka International)

Commenting on the award series, Ambassador Joel Nagel said: “Caye has earned her good name thanks to her excellent customer service. The credibility and trustworthiness of our team excel at our customers because of its integrity, dedication and innovation. We are very proud.” Luigi Wewege, the newly elected president of the CIB, was also an award winner, named Private Banker of the Year (LATAM 2021) by Pan Finance Magazine and Private Banker of the Year (CARICOM 2021) by International Investor Magazine. Wewege has also been invited to join Forbes Financial Council. “It’s an extraordinary honor to be recognized for my work at the bank and for the tremendous growth of Caye Bank’s internationally recognized. Receiving these awards from all the excellent publications listed is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the staff. “the board members and their tireless combined efforts to achieve our mission of future growth in 2022 and beyond.” Director of CIB Michael K. Cobb said: “As more and more people see the need to have a ‘Plan B’ and / or work remotely, Caye International Bank is serving them well.” Global Banking & Finance Review identifies winners through company documents and public records, applying local market knowledge, global footprint, and investment breadth and sophistication. The perspective of analysts and consultants are also part of the decision-making process. Pan Finance Magazine is a print and online magazine that provides worldwide intelligence on global finance, economics and trade. With in-depth analysis and pieces of opinions from respected academics and renowned professionals, its readers are comprised of top decision-makers from around the world. International Investor is also a print and online publication that focuses on providing in-depth information and covering a wide range of topics such as global markets, investment opportunities and industry analysis for forward-thinking global investors. Corporate Vision, by AI Global Media, recognizes and praises businesses around the world that actively strive to be better every day. Companies that innovate, grow and thrive despite challenges and uncertainty have been especially warned, as success relies on the ability to be agile and think about the future. International Business Magazine delivers the latest news from the financial world and zealously promotes innovative solutions in the industry. It is considered as one of the best business magazines in the industry for all its knowledge and market views. Under the direction of the ambassador Joel Nagel and Luigi Wewege, Caye International Bank is the only international bank based on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize. The CIB provides financial services to both individuals and corporations located abroad Belize, offering a full range of traditional and non-traditional bank services and accounts in many currencies. An application to open an account is a simple process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world. Contact them today for more information. Contact: Lilia Constantine

