Top-notch Novak Djokovic spends his religious day in custody

Regardless of who made a mistake regarding the visa or waiver of vaccination or whatever, the reality of Friday for tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was spending one of his major religious holidays at an Australian detention hotel working on his deportation challenge.

Djokovic has received phone calls from Serbia, including from his parents and the president, in hopes of raising his spirits. A priest from the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne asked permission from immigration authorities to visit the nine-time Australian Open champion to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

Our Christmas is rich in customs and it is so important for a priest to visit it, church dean Milorad Locard told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “The whole thing about this event is horrible. That he has to spend Christmas in custody … is unimaginable.

Djokovic’s supporters gathered outside the Park Hotel, used to house refugees and asylum seekers near central Melbourne, waving flags and banners.

They mingled with human rights advocates who were there more to highlight the plight of other long-term people in detention, many of whom have long complained about their living conditions and exposure to the coronavirus in the pandemic.

A day after the prime minister and interior minister said it was the individual’s responsibility to arrange visa documents, it seemed to people instead of any mistake that occurred in the process, one of the highest profile athletes. in the world was in detention.

Djokovic flew to Australia confident he had everything he needed to compete, as he had been approved by the Victoria state government for a medical exemption.

The same evidence was not in line with Australian government regulations.

So instead of preparing to defend his Australian Open title and try to win the 21st record men’s title, he is preparing to go to Federal District Court on Monday to challenge visa cancellation and expulsion .

The focus is shifting away from Djokovic’s vaccination status, a touching topic in a city where people spent so long in isolation and were subjected to harsh travel restrictions and questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion could have ended up in this situation.

Even some who have been critical of Djokovic in the past are now in his corner.

Look, I definitely believe in taking action, I was vaccinated because of others and for my mothers’s health, but the way we are handling the Novaks situation is bad, really bad, Nick Kyrgios, an Australian player and openly critical of some of okokovi opinion’s opinions on vaccines, posted on Twitter. This is one of our great champions, but after all, he is human. Do better.

Jelena Djokovic has posted on social media to thank her husband’s supporters.

Thank you dear people all over the world for using your voice to send love to my husband, she posted on Twitter. I am taking deep breaths to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in the moment for everything that is happening.

Critics of the medical exemptions have said that if there were no gaps, then no one would be in Djokovic’s position now. And while players have sympathized with Djokovic’s situation, some have said vaccination would have prevented the problems.

Djokovic has been a vaccine skeptic and has refused to admit if he has had injections for COVID-19, but there can be no doubt that he traveled to Australia believing his documents were all right.

Applications for medical exemption from players, their teams and tennis officials were verified by two independent panels of medical experts at the state level. Djokovic had an approved exception allowing him to tour.

But when he landed at the airport, the Australian Government Border Forces revoked Djokovic’s visa, saying he failed to provide the proper evidence to meet entry requirements.

Australia’s strict COVID-19 laws dictate that incoming travelers must have had two approved vaccines or must have an exception with a valid medical reason, such as an acute condition, to avoid quarantine.

Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption was granted after a rigorous review process. Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic revealed the reason he requested an exemption.

The Australian Border Guards rejected his expulsion as invalid, canceled his visa and then transferred him to the immigration hotel. His lawyers worked urgently to ensure he could stay until Monday, when a federal judge will hear his challenge, a week before the start of the Australian Open.

Following the news of the visa waiver, Australian Open tour director Craig Tiley defended the application and the process fully legitimate and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

He said only 26 tournament-related people applied for a medical exemption to avoid the rule that all players, staff, officials and fans had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter Melbourne Park and only a handful were given . None, it is expected that Djokovic, who posted it himself on social networks, has not been publicly identified. Now two others are under investigation.

Tiley has not officially commented since.

