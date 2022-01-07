Weekend Delhi News in Delhi, Delhi-NCR Omicron Covid-19 Cases Latest Live Update, Delhi Weather, Travel Rules for COVID-19, Air Quality, Delhi Block Updates, Weekend Delhi Rules Delhi, Latest News





Live updates to Delhi News According to the data, so far a total of 141 Omicron patients have been cured and released. According to data accessed by The Indian Express, 143 confirmed Omicron patients are currently admitted to six designated hospitals Lok Nayak, Max Saket, Fortis-Vasant Kunj, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, VIMHANS and Batra Hospital. None of them are in the ICU, or using oxygen / fan support. While 129 are fully vaccinated, five have received the first dose and nine are unvaccinated. Forty-four are residents of Delhi, the rest are from outside the city. To date, 11 Omicron-confirmed patients aged 0-14 have been admitted to these hospitals. None require support for oxygen or fan. Ten patients have since been cured and released. According to the data, so far a total of 141 Omicron patients have been cured and released. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to inform it about the spread of Omicron in Delhi and said it would like to know the percentage of serious cases among those infected with the new variant. The court sought to know the number of Omicron cases among patients who are in the ICU, on ventilators or in need of oxygen support. The Delhi government submitted that it will inform the court about the exact position in the city on the next date of the hearing, which is February 1st. Delhi: There is no quarantine for healthcare workers with exposure to Covid Issuing new quarantine and isolation guidelines for healthcare workers coming into contact with a positive Covid case, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) said they would have to continue working with a tight mask and maximum social distance possibly preferably more than 1 meter. regardless of the degree of contact. Gurgaon registers 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate over 13% Gurgaon on Thursday reported 1,447 new Covid cases, the highest overnight increase in the district in more than seven months. On May 16, the district had reported 1,864 cases of Covid. According to the district health bulletin, the active cases in the county are 4220. In the last 24 hours in the county 10748 tests have been performed. Of the 4,220 active cases, 4,192 are in isolation at home and 28 are hospitalized. Last week, nine people were hospitalized.

