COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News

As of Thursday, January 6, 2022, 88.4% (4,406,651) of eligible persons five years of age and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1% (4,140,207) have received one dose. both.

In addition, 92.1% (4,267,843) of qualified persons 12 years of age and older in BC received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.3% (4,139,941) received their second dose, and 22.5% (1,042,480) received a third dose.

Also, 92.4% (3,998,399) of all qualified adults in BC received their first dose, 89.8% (3,883,599) received their second dose and 24.1% (1,041,515) received one dose third.

BC is reporting 3,223 new cases of COVID-19, including one case related to epic, for a total of 273,731 cases in the province.

There are 31,817 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 238,524 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 324 people are in hospital and 90 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in isolation.

New / active cases include:

1,538 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 14,794

662 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 9594

408 new cases in Internal Health Total active cases: 2807

194 new cases in North Health

417 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 3765

four new cases of persons residing outside Canada Total active cases: seven



In the last 24 hours three new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,430.

New deaths include:

Fraser Health: dy

Northern Health: a

There have been 16 new outbreaks of health care institutions at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, George Derby Center, White Rock Seniors Village, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Kinsmen Lodge, Kiwanis Care Center (Fraser ), St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health), Aberdeen Hospital, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village House, Selkirk Nursing Home, and Clover Point Care (Island Health), for a total of 37 facilities with continuous explosions, including:

Long-term care: Oxford Nursing Home, Fort Langley Nursing Community, Harmony AgeCare Court, Vista New Care Center, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens, Residential Village in Mission Guild , Czorny Alzheimer, Georgew Derneth Center, White Rock Seniors Village, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Kinsmen Lodge, Kiwanis Care Center (Fraser Health); Copernicus Lodge, Fraserview Retirement Community, Lakeview Care Center, St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Beach Health); Ridgeview Lodge, Mount Cartier Court (Internal Health); Amica Douglas House, Aberdeen Hospital, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village and Clover Point Care (Island Health)

acute care: Mission Memorial Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital (Fraser Health); AND Victoria General Hospital (Island Health)

Assisted or independent living: Waverly Seniors Village (Fraser Health)



From December 29 to January 4, fully unvaccinated persons accounted for 16.5% of cases. From December 22 to January 4, they accounted for 41.1% of hospital admissions.

Last week’s cases (December 29 to January 4) – A total of 23,282

Unvaccinated: 3,286 (14.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 548 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 19,448 (83.5%)

Cases hospitalized in the last two weeks (December 22 to January 4) – Total 333

Unvaccinated: 125 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 196 (58.9%)

Last week, cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 29 to January 4)

Unvaccinated: 487.9

Partially vaccinated: 191.7

Fully vaccinated: 423.2

Last two weeks, hospitalized cases per 100,000 inhabitants after age adjustment (December 22 to January 4)

Unvaccinated: 29.5

Partially vaccinated: 9.0

Fully vaccinated: 4.2

Since December 2020, the province has administered 9,552,369 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Learn more:

For weekly updates on anxiety options, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/Health-Info-Site/Documents/VoC/VoC_Weekly_Summary%20report_2021-12-31.pdf

For information on boosting doses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster

For the December 21, 2021 announcement of additional measures for COVID-19, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0234-002431

For the December 21, 2021, PowerPoint presentation on updated COVID-19 measures, enhancers, and rapid antigen testing in BC, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CovidMeasures.pdf

For the December 17, 2021 announcement of new measures for COVID-19, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0230-002414

For the November 23, 2021 announcement of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0209-002245

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children

For information on a third dose for people with moderately to severely compromised immunity, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised

As they become available, information on school explosions will be posted online: www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures

For surgical renovation engagement progress reports, visit:

To learn how BC counts its daily cases of COVID-19 in hospitals, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844

To learn about the BC vaccination card and how to use your card, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html

For the August 12, 2021 notice on mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for long-term care workers, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143

For information on progress cases, see the BCCDC weekly data summary: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary

Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data or: www.bccdc.ca

To register to be immunized or to learn about a second dose, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register

or https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2

For orders and instructions from the provincial health officer, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-novella-coronavirus

For instructions on restrictions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions

The latest updates, including case counting, prevention, risks and finding a testing center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.

For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information, visit: