Global: Business and Human Rights Interest Web Websites





Webinar number 1 On November 16, International Human Rights Lawyer Baker McKenzie Kevin Coon participated in the Middle East and North Africa Association of Corporate Counselors program in International labor standards and human rights: Risk mitigation for business. Please click here to view a webinar entry. Webinar number 2 On Oct. 28, Baker McKenzie International’s human rights lawyer, Kevin Coon, joined in a conversation with Canada’s first Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprises Sheri Meyerhoffer, to explore the mandate of Canadian Ombudsperson Office for Responsible Enterprises (NUCLEAR). CORE was created in 2019 after consultations with the late John Ruggie, author of United Nations Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights, to address international human rights and responsible business conduct. This non-traditional body represents the Government of Canada’s commitment to providing a mechanism to address concerns raised about the protection and observance of human rights by Canadian-based companies doing business globally, in the mining, and mining sectors. and oil and gas. Please click here to view a webinar entry and enter the passcode: Baker2021!



Kevin Coon Kevin Coon acts as an advisor, and as a trusted and strategic advisor to government, corporations, and nonprofits, on human resources, regulatory, compliance, and risk management, with an emphasis on international labor standards; corporate social responsibility; ethics; codes of conduct; proper care; Human rights; workplace investigations; health and safety at work; collective bargaining; harassment in the workplace; positive relationships with employees; local and global labor relations; government relations. Mr. Coon is certified as a Labor Law Specialist by the Upper Canada Law Firm and is ranked as the leading employment and employment advocate by the management in Canada by Who’s Who Legal: Canada 2012 and recognized by Legal 500 2015 for work and employment.

