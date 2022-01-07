2 people are charged with arson after the North Battleford apartment fire that sent 23 to hospital

Two North Battleford residents have been charged with arson for neglecting human life following an apartment fire on Monday that sent about two dozen people to hospital, says Saskatchewan RCMP.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. after the fire engulfed a building on Block 1400 of Route 102.

The building was evacuated and 17 residents were taken to hospital, along with six emergency responders. They have all been released since then, NorthBattleford City said in a press release Wednesday.

On Thursday, the RCMP said arson charges were filed against a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

“I would like to thank our investigators, as well as the North Battleford Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, for the prompt and thorough work of this investigation, enabling us to file charges and arrest these individuals. Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk said in a news release.

“I also want to thank all the emergency staff who worked bravely, calmly and diligently in a dangerous scene to ensure that all residents of this apartment complex could escape.

The two accused are scheduled to make their first appearance in the provincial court this week.

North Battleford RCMP said the Red Cross is helping people displaced by the fire.