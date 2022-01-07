International
The Polish leader admits that the country bought powerful Israeli spyware
WARSAW, Poland (AP) Poland’s most powerful politician has admitted that the country bought advanced spyware from Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group, but denied that it was used to target its political opponents.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Conservative Party, Law and Justice, said in an interview that the software, Pegasus, is now being used by secret services in many countries to fight crime and corruption. He noted that Pegasus represents a technological breakthrough over previous monitoring systems, which did not allow services to monitor encrypted messages.
It would be bad if the Polish services did not have this kind of tool, Kaczynski said in an interview to be published in Monday’s edition of the weekly Sieci, excerpts of which were published on Friday by the news portal wPolityce.pl.
The interview follows exclusive reports from The Associated Press that Citizen Lab, a cyber-monitoring group at the University of Toronto, revealed that three critics of the Polish government had been hacked with Pegasus NGO spyware.
On Thursday, Amnesty International independently verified the Citizen Lab finding that Senator Krzysztof Brejza had been hacked several times in 2019 when he was leading the opposition parliamentary election campaign. The stolen text messages from Brejza’s phone were described and broadcast on state-controlled television as part of a smear campaign in the heat of the race, which the ruling populist party continued to narrowly win.
Brejza now claims the election was not fair as the ruling party would have access to his tactical thoughts and campaign plans.
The revelations have shocked Poland, making comparisons to the 1970 Watergate scandal in the United States and prompting calls for an inquiry into parliament.
Kaczynski said he sees no reason to set up such a commission and he denied that wiretapping played any role in the 2019 election result.
There is nothing here, no fact, other than the hysteria of the opposition. There is no Pegasus case, no oversight, Kaczynski said. No Pegasus, no service, no secretly obtained information played any role in the 2019 election campaign. They lost because they lost. They should not seek such excuses today.
The other two Polish targets confirmed by Citizen Lab were Roman Giertych, a lawyer representing opposition politicians on a number of politically sensitive issues, and Ewa Wrzosek, an independent-minded prosecutor.
Kaczynski’s allies had previously denied that Poland had bought and used Pegasus.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Citizen Lab-AP’s findings fake news and suggested a foreign intelligence service may have spied on it, an idea rejected by critics who said no other government would have any interest in three Polish objectives.
Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said in late December that the Pegasus system was not owned by Polish utilities. It is not used to track or monitor anyone in our country. “
Media reports say Poland bought Pegasus in 2017, using money from the so-called Justice Fund, which aims to help crime victims and rehabilitate criminals. According to investigations by TVN and the daily Gazeta Wyborcza, it is used by the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau, a special service set up to fight corruption in public life that is under the political control of the ruling party.
Public money was spent on an important public purpose, related to the fight against crime and the protection of citizens, Kaczynski said.
Dozens of high-profile Pegasus abuse cases have been uncovered since 2015, many by a global media consortium last year, with NSO Group malware used to eavesdrop on journalists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers and human rights activists. man from the Middle East to Mexico. .
Polish hacking is considered particularly scandalous because it did not take place in a repressive autocracy, but in a member state of the European Union.
