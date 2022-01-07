International
Parents asked to vaccinate children amid growing cases of Omicron, says pediatrician – National
A pediatrician who has researched COVID-19 vaccine reluctance among parents in Canada, the United States and Israel is urging people concerned about their children’s vaccination to speak with a healthcare provider as the Omicron variant pushes cases to levels highest of all time.
Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in the pediatrics department at the University of British Columbia, said the current rate of national vaccination among children aged five to 11 is very low, so parents with questions about vaccine safety need to answer them through a personal connection with a pediatrician, family doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
“If those health care providers hear first and understand what the basis of hesitation is and exactly what questions parents have, they can then address this with their knowledge and expertise. This is the key and the magic, the green card, to make parents understand and accept vaccines, “said Goldman, who practices in Vancouver.
Goldman said past campaigns involving pediatric vaccines have shown that conversations with health care providers are meaningful and have helped to change the minds of hesitant parents.
Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated amid rising hospital admissions of children with COVID
Data from Health Canada show that 39 percent of children between the ages of five and 11 received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the agency approved for that age group last November.
“It’s not enough,” Goldman said. “I know we are failing our children in terms of the rate of vaccination. It’s not just for the kids who get them, but it protects the whole environment around them, including parents, grandparents, sick or healthy, who have to go to work. ”
British Columbia complies with a national vaccination rate of 39 percent, just like New Brunswick, while the lowest rates are in Alberta and the Yukon, at 37 percent, according to government data in those jurisdictions.
In Ontario, nearly 45 percent of children under the age of 11 have received their first dose while the highest vaccination rate, at 67 percent, is in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Read more:
A Separated Family: When Parents, Children Disagree on COVID-19 Vaccines
Adrian Dix, the health minister in BC, encouraged more parents to register their children for a vaccine.
Trends
Omicron and living with COVID: Why the new variant may change the timeline
Sunwing party organizer criticizes airlines, some catch COVID
“It will make the kids safer and, of course, your family safer too,” he said.
Goldman said parents need to know that the consequences of infection are far greater than any possible side effects.
He was the lead author of a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health last October on parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.
The research included a pair of surveys with a total of 2,800 parents in 12 emergency departments in the United States, Israel and Canada. The majority of parents, 54 percent, were from Canada and surveyed in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary.
The first survey, conducted during the peak of the pandemic between March and May 2020, showed that nearly 65 percent of parents said they would vaccinate their children under the age of 12.
These results were compared to a second study between December 2020 and March 2021, after an adult vaccine was approved.
What happens when parents and children disagree about COVID-19 vaccines?
However, less than 60 percent of parents said they would be willing to vaccinate their children.
“We were surprised,” Goldman said, adding that some parents believed the vaccination itself was good, but very dangerous for their children.
“We need to work with parents to understand the importance and safety of vaccines for children specifically,” he said.
Michelle McGrath from Langley, BC, said she registered her five-year-old son Isaiah for a vaccine once it was approved for use in children.
“It’s the most researched part of medicine and it has the strictest safety standards,” she said of vaccines.
“For people who say we do not know the long-term impact of the vaccine, we also do not know the long-term effects of contracting this virus,” she said.
Read more:
‘Anxiety is high’: Parents of very young children for COVID-19 vaccines fear Omicron wave
McGrath said she is also concerned about the effect COVID-19 may have on her 11-month-old twin boys, who were born three months premature and should be sent to regular medical appointments, where they may be exposed to the virus.
Goldman said about 90 percent of children will not become infected after receiving the vaccine, which uses one-third of the dose formulated for older children and adults.
“Getting sick and possibly having COVID for a long time is far more dangerous than any kind of hypothetical, potential side effect.”
Parents who believe the vaccine was developed too soon should know that the technology for mRNA vaccines has been around for almost 20 years, he said.
“We know the technology works and is actually safer than many other vaccine technologies. The flu vaccine is safe in about 50 percent of people and the COVID vaccine is effective in about 90 percent of people.
View link »
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8495053/pediatrician-parents-vaccinated-kids-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]