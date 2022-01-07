Parents asked to vaccinate children amid growing cases of Omicron, says pediatrician – National

A pediatrician who has researched COVID-19 vaccine reluctance among parents in Canada, the United States and Israel is urging people concerned about their children’s vaccination to speak with a healthcare provider as the Omicron variant pushes cases to levels highest of all time.

Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in the pediatrics department at the University of British Columbia, said the current rate of national vaccination among children aged five to 11 is very low, so parents with questions about vaccine safety need to answer them through a personal connection with a pediatrician, family doctor, nurse or pharmacist.

“If those health care providers hear first and understand what the basis of hesitation is and exactly what questions parents have, they can then address this with their knowledge and expertise. This is the key and the magic, the green card, to make parents understand and accept vaccines, “said Goldman, who practices in Vancouver.

Goldman said past campaigns involving pediatric vaccines have shown that conversations with health care providers are meaningful and have helped to change the minds of hesitant parents.

















Hospitals urge pregnant individuals to get vaccinated amid rising hospital admissions of children with COVID





Data from Health Canada show that 39 percent of children between the ages of five and 11 received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which the agency approved for that age group last November.

“It’s not enough,” Goldman said. “I know we are failing our children in terms of the rate of vaccination. It’s not just for the kids who get them, but it protects the whole environment around them, including parents, grandparents, sick or healthy, who have to go to work. ”

British Columbia complies with a national vaccination rate of 39 percent, just like New Brunswick, while the lowest rates are in Alberta and the Yukon, at 37 percent, according to government data in those jurisdictions.

In Ontario, nearly 45 percent of children under the age of 11 have received their first dose while the highest vaccination rate, at 67 percent, is in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read more: A Separated Family: When Parents, Children Disagree on COVID-19 Vaccines

Adrian Dix, the health minister in BC, encouraged more parents to register their children for a vaccine.

Sunwing party organizer criticizes airlines, some catch COVID

“It will make the kids safer and, of course, your family safer too,” he said.

Goldman said parents need to know that the consequences of infection are far greater than any possible side effects.

He was the lead author of a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health last October on parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

The research included a pair of surveys with a total of 2,800 parents in 12 emergency departments in the United States, Israel and Canada. The majority of parents, 54 percent, were from Canada and surveyed in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary.

The first survey, conducted during the peak of the pandemic between March and May 2020, showed that nearly 65 percent of parents said they would vaccinate their children under the age of 12.

These results were compared to a second study between December 2020 and March 2021, after an adult vaccine was approved.

















What happens when parents and children disagree about COVID-19 vaccines?





However, less than 60 percent of parents said they would be willing to vaccinate their children.

“We were surprised,” Goldman said, adding that some parents believed the vaccination itself was good, but very dangerous for their children.

“We need to work with parents to understand the importance and safety of vaccines for children specifically,” he said.

Michelle McGrath from Langley, BC, said she registered her five-year-old son Isaiah for a vaccine once it was approved for use in children.

“It’s the most researched part of medicine and it has the strictest safety standards,” she said of vaccines.

“For people who say we do not know the long-term impact of the vaccine, we also do not know the long-term effects of contracting this virus,” she said.

Read more: ‘Anxiety is high’: Parents of very young children for COVID-19 vaccines fear Omicron wave

McGrath said she is also concerned about the effect COVID-19 may have on her 11-month-old twin boys, who were born three months premature and should be sent to regular medical appointments, where they may be exposed to the virus.

Goldman said about 90 percent of children will not become infected after receiving the vaccine, which uses one-third of the dose formulated for older children and adults.

“Getting sick and possibly having COVID for a long time is far more dangerous than any kind of hypothetical, potential side effect.”

Parents who believe the vaccine was developed too soon should know that the technology for mRNA vaccines has been around for almost 20 years, he said.

“We know the technology works and is actually safer than many other vaccine technologies. The flu vaccine is safe in about 50 percent of people and the COVID vaccine is effective in about 90 percent of people.

