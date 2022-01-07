Kazakhstan Leader Says Order ‘Mostly Restored’ After RiotsExBulletin

International
MOSCOW (AP) Kazakhstan’s president said on Friday that he had authorized law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet country.
In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the “terrorists” and “militants” for the riots and said he had authorized the use of deadly force against them. “Those who do not surrender will be eliminated,” Tokayev said.
He also called the calls for talks with protesters made by several other countries “meaningless”. “What negotiations can be done with criminals, murderers?” tha Tokaev.
THIS IS AN UPDATE NEWS UPDATE. The previous story of the AP follows below.
MOSCOW (AP) Kazakhstan’s president said on Friday that the constitutional order had been “largely restored” after the country was plunged into unprecedented unrest in recent days.
“An anti-terror operation has begun. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. The constitutional order has been restored mainly in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying by his spokesman. Friday.
The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property” and that “counter-terrorism operations” must continue.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. Demonstrations began over an almost doubling of prices for one type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the governance of the same party since independence.
The protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings burned and dozens of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed. Internet nationwide has been shut down and two airports have been shut down, including one in Almaty, the country’s largest city.
In a concession, the government announced on Thursday a 180-day price limit for vehicle fuel and a moratorium on raising utility tariffs. Tokayev has fluctuated between trying to calm protesters, including accepting his government’s resignation and promising tough measures to quell the riots, which he blamed on “terrorist gangs”.
In what was seen as such a move, the president has called on a Russian-led military alliance for help.
The Alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and has begun deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission.
Kazakh officials have insisted that the troops will not fight the demonstrators and will instead take over the guarding of government institutions.
Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported on Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the riots, 18 injured and more than 3,000 people arrested. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were also reported killed and over 700 injured.
Clashes in Almaty were still reported Friday morning. Russia’s state-run Tass news agency reported that the building occupied by the Kazakh broadcaster Mir, funded by several former Soviet states, was on fire.
However, the Almaty airport previously attacked and occupied by protesters has returned to the control of Kazakh law enforcement and CSTO peacekeepers, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday. The airport will remain closed until Friday evening, local television station Khabar 24 reported, citing airport spokesmen.
In other parts of the country some things started to return to normal. In the capital, Nur-Sultan, internet access has been partially restored and train traffic has resumed throughout Kazakhstan.
The airport in the capital is functioning as usual, reports Khabar 24. According to the TV channel, the airlines will resume domestic flights to the cities of Shymkent, Turkestan and Atyrau, as well as flights to Moscow and Dubai, starting at 15:00 (0900 GMT ).
Tokayev is expected to address the nation on Friday afternoon.
