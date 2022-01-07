International
‘A New Normal’: International Markets Face the Effects of Supply Chain Issues | Missouri Business
Mahinga Tubirori buys most of the products for his store through an African wholesaler in Chicago.
But even ordering from a local country has proved difficult for the Columbia store owner as the products still have to be shipped from Africa.
They say, it will take a month, two months, three months, said Tubirori, who owns the African market at 1004 Old 63 N. There is nothing you can do.
Outages in supply chains have affected many markets across the globe.
With a significant portion of their products coming from abroad, even the international markets in Colombia have felt the effects of this.
The Tubiroris store has been in business for about two years, but even during that short time, it has seen a significant change in product availability.
Before COVID, we got everything we needed, Tubirori said. Everything we ordered, to get married on time.
About 90% of the food that Tubirori sells is from Africa. The products he had problems with include various flour and fish that are popular in Africa.
“Africans like fish a lot,” Tubirori said.
Tubirori said things are improving, but for several months it was hard to get products.
Youssef El-Tayash is the owner of A&Y Global Market in Colombia, located in Business Loop 70 W.
El-Tayash said supply chain problems have affected the arrival time for the items and what he has access to buy. He also has to order further in advance due to long shipping times.
The order, instead of taking a week, lasts two weeks, El-Tayash said.
He said he has to predict how soon a product will run out.
We do not expect much, he said. El-Tayash said he does not wait until a product goes down and that he always orders extras.
He also finds substitutes for products that are difficult to stock.
High prices for international shipments
Supply chain disruptions have made international transport a more expensive and lengthy process.
Anthony Ross is a professor at MU and an expert in supply chains. He said connections between ports and consumers are complex and prone to delays, even before the pandemic starts. A shortage of workers has made the process of unloading and handling longer and more costly, creating less availability of transport containers for companies.
Companies that are trying to ship their goods, three years ago, for a 40-foot container, will probably pay $ 2,500 to rent that container, load their goods, and place it on the ship, he said. Ross. Today, there are over $ 10,000 for the same type of container.
The price of serving customers only is rising. Plus increased demand, this has resulted in higher prices, Ross said.
Prices went up really, very high, Tubirori said. It’s something you have to face.
The price of food is at its highest level in about a decade. The Food and Agriculture Organization, part of the UN, tracks international food prices every month using the FAO Food Price Index. In November 2021, the index reached its highest level since 2011.
It does not return to normal; it will be a new normal, Ross said. I think it still works on its own.
