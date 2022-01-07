Blocking Chinese antivirus adds to concerns for the economy





Beijing (AP) Blockade of major Chinese cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks is causing concern for more disruptions in global industries after two processor chip makers said their factories were affected. This has added to concerns about the global economic impact of the Omicron variant. Analysts warn that Vietnam, Thailand and other important countries for production chains could impose measures against diseases that would delay shipments. “Blocks in China are already causing disruptions,” economists in Nomura said in a report Friday. The Chinese economy is already cooling under the pressure of unrelated formal efforts to force real estate developers and other companies to reduce the growing debt that has spurred China’s boom over the past two decades. The largest city in China’s recent blockades is Xi’an, a metropolis of 13 million people in the west. It is less important as a manufacturer than Wuhan, the central city that closed in 2020 after the first cases of coronavirus were discovered there. But Xi’an has factories that produce processor chips for smartphones, car parts and other goods for global and Chinese brands. Samsung Electronics and Micron Technologies Ltd. say their factories in Xi’an have been affected, but they are trying to minimize outages by relying on global production networks. Micron said some shipments may be delayed. These factories produce DRAM and NAND memory chips used in smartphones, personal computers and utilities. These types were not affected by a shortage of chips last year that halted production of cars and more. So the industry is likely to have stocks. Authorities have also cut off access to parts of Ningbo, south of Shanghai, one of the busiest ports in the world. This is slowing down the handling of goods and has the potential to increase already high transport costs. Yuzhou, a city of 1.2 million in central Henan province, closed on Thursday. Access to Yongji in neighboring Shanxi province was suspended and mass testing ordered after traces of the virus were found at a train station. The ruling Communist Party’s intensive controls over travel and business under a “zero-Covid strategy” aimed at keeping the virus out of China have kept the number of new infections relatively low. On Friday, the government reported 174 new cases nationwide, 57 of them in Xi’an and 56 in Henan province. Unlike the United States and other governments that have tried to minimize the economic impact of antivirus controls, the zero-Covid strategy involves curbing travel and business that are imposing high costs. Beijing took the then unprecedented step to shut down most of the world’s second largest economy last year to fight the virus. Economic growth recovered after factories, shops and offices were allowed to reopen when the ruling party declared victory over the virus in March. But scattered cities, towns and several individual neighborhoods have faced more temporary blockages since then to stop the blasts. Economic growth was already slowing after Beijing tightened controls on the use of money borrowed from real estate developers. This caused a decline in construction, one of the largest contributors to economic growth. Forecasters have lowered their outlook for China’s economic growth in the last quarter of 2021 to 3% compared to a year ago, citing falling construction. This is down from 4.9% and 7.9% of the previous quarter in the three months ending last March. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

