Japanese tycoon Maezawa returns from space with business dreams

TOKYO (AP) The space now, was what Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa wanted to post on Twitter for years. Finally he really did it, from the International Space Station.

The space market has so much potential, he said Friday at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo, his first press conference in Japan since returning to earth before Christmas.

Maezawa, who runs a company called Start Today, is preparing to invest in various businesses that can be developed by ongoing research by NASA, the Japanese equivalent called JAXA, and others. But he wants to recover first from his last heavenly adventure: returning to life by gravity has turned out to be more difficult than expected, he said.

Maezawa, 46, exploded on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with a Russian cosmonaut on December 8, becoming the first self-paying tourist to visit the station since 2009.

He returned to Earth after spending 12 days in orbit post, where he shot videos of himself approaching weightless, shaping water droplets into bubbles and piercing a golf ball moving toward a flag on the spacecraft.

The clips, taken by astronaut Yozo Hirano, who accompanied Maezawa, have been posted on YouTube, attracting millions of views.

He wrote on Twitter uchyu nau, or space now, in the style that the Japanese often use on popular social media to convey what they are doing, e.g. celebrations now or dinners now.

Here’s what I really meant. My first tweet from space, said the post after him with a photo of him wearing a t-shirt and shorts, swimming cross-legged in a meditation pose.

He said he would like to tweet the moon now next. He has booked an orbit around the Moon on board of Tesla CEO Elon Musks Starship, planned for the coming years, possibly early next year.

I do not know exactly when I should post it on Twitter, he said, as it would not land on the Moon. Maybe when we get to the back of the moon.

Maezawa has more than 11 million followers on Twitter and has emerged as a magnificent celebrity known for a free managerial style that is rare in the conformist and stable business world in Japan.

He ran a CD import business and played in a rock band before starting an online fashion business in 1998. Famous for his connections to movie stars, Maezawa has been admired and ridiculed for his luxury shopping, including a Stradivarius violin and artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

In 2019, Maezawa resigned as CEO of e-commerce company Zozo Inc. to devote his time to space travel, selling his business to Yahoo Japan. Forbes magazine estimates his fortune at $ 1.9 billion.

How much Maezawa paid for his trip has been the subject of much speculation and skepticism. Reports put the price at more than $ 80 million. Maezawa again refused to disclose the cost.

But he said living in space makes him appreciate the everyday more: the smell, the change of seasons, the aromas and the sushi.

Maezawa hopes that one day world leaders can make the same journey. Planet Earth is 100 times more beautiful than any picture he had ever seen, he said, and so maybe they would also understand the importance of working together.

That’s my dream, he said.

