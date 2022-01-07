The Christian world marks Epiphany with a series of celebrations | News, Sports, Work

Associated Press

VATICAN – Christians around the world marked Epiphany on Thursday, known as the Day of the Three Kings for Catholics and the Baptism of Christ for Orthodox Christians, with a series of celebrations.

Pope Francis used a mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to criticize consumerism, parades were held in Spain the night before, and Orthodox believers saw swimmers dive into icy waters despite the pandemic of pulling crosses.

Francesco encouraged people to give up consumerism “tyrant” and crises of faith in life and society and instead find the courage to work for justice and brotherhood in societies dominated by what he called “The bad logic of power.”

The Catholic holiday of Epiphany recalls the visit of three magicians, or wise men, to the baby Jesus and their sense of wonder at the meeting.

In his sermon, Francesco urged people to move forward “The barriers of habit, beyond banal consumerism, beyond a grim and gloomy belief, beyond the fear of getting involved and serving others and the common good.”

Ai tha se “We find ourselves living in communities that want everything, have everything, but very often feel nothing but emptiness in their hearts.”

Denouncing what he defined as “the tyranny of needs”, Francesco said: “Let us not give apathy and resignation the power to push us into a joyful and banal existence.”

In remarks from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Francis later also noted the feasts celebrated by other Christians and praised the various traditions of the Epiphany.

“Today, thoughts go to the brothers and sisters of the Eastern, Catholic and Orthodox Churches, who tomorrow celebrate the Lord’s birthday,” said the Pope.

In Istanbul, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians of the world, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, held an Epiphany Mass before conducting a traditional Blessing of the Waters ceremony, during which swimmers competed to draw a floating cross thrown into the sea.

Bartholomew, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and underwent heart surgery in November, threw a wooden cross into the Golden Horn before 10 men jumped into the street to pick it up. Members of Istanbul’s small Greek Orthodox community, wearing masks, watched.

This year, the cross was found by 36-year-old Galip Yavuz, who said it was his fifth attempt to get it.

Bartholomew is considered the first among equals among Orthodox patriarchs, although only a few thousand Greeks now live in Turkey. He also directly controls several Greek Orthodox churches around the world, including the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

His patriarchate in Istanbul dates back to the Byzantine Greek Orthodox Empire, which collapsed when the Ottoman Muslim Turks conquered Constantinople, present-day Istanbul, in 1453.

Similar water blessing ceremonies were held in predominantly Orthodox Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania, with swimmers competing against each other to catch a floating cross thrown into seas, rivers, or lakes.

Thousands of Orthodox Christian believers in Bulgaria neglected restrictions on mass gatherings due to the pandemic and stuck to their centuries-old Epiphany traditions, drowning in icy rivers and lakes.

The festivities were canceled or reduced in many parts of Greece as the country struggles with a large increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant.

In Cyprus, spectators were held off the pier in accordance with coronavirus restrictions after a couple of dozen cordial souls dived into the cold waters of Larnaca Bay on the south coast of the island nation to pull the cross thrown by the head of the Greek Orthodox Church , Archbishop Chrysostomos II. Most people attended the traditional water blessing ceremony from nearby points.

In Spain, a military band played the national anthem outside the royal palace in Madrid and King Felipe VI saw a 21-gun salute before reviewing troops on a winter day. Indoors, in the throne room, the monarch presented medals to 16 members of the armed forces, in a ceremony dating back to 1782. Attendance at the event was limited for the second year in a row due to pandemic restrictions on rallies. The royal family, personalities and bodies wore face masks.

The place traditionally holds “journey” parade the day before the Epiphany in which “Wise people,” or Three Wise Men, embark on cruises through major cities and towns across Spain. Children and adults take off their shoes the night before and receive gifts from the three kings on January 6th.