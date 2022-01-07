Ongoing year; Kim Mi-soo remembers – Deadline

Afternoon subscribers and a very happy new year. 2022 is only a few days old, but we’re back with the biggest stories of the week and a few other long-term things to take care of.

The following year

Summary: As 2021 drew to a close, Deadline’s international team was moving away from predicting the stories that would dominate the 2022 agenda. In what has been a quiet first week, Insider can share some of the stories with you. bigger ones we think will come in your inbox over the next 12 months, along with some of the key projects.

Emerging markets: Initially, Tom’s fresh press release, which brought together a number of experts in the international content space to discuss the extent to which they expect Korean dominance to continue, after a year in which Netflix Squid game drew historical viewing figures and led the zeitgeist. The piece also looks at which other Asian territories could come out and steal the crown in the next 12 months. Go deeper.

The big nine: No wonder, ours Part nine stories to dominate was run by Covid, coming as Omicron wreaked havoc (and continues to wreak havoc) across the globe. Banijay’s Lucas Green predicted that the display industries will enter the “third phase of Covid” this year, looking at the medium and long term, as executives will figure out how to ease the pressure on the tired crew. The outlook for the upcoming big film festivals remains at best uncertain even though Berlin insists it will remain personal. And major movie release dates are being postponed again, with musical drama by Joe Wright Cyrano this week joining Operation Mincemeat in this category. Elsewhere, we analyzed the emergence of the next wave of broadcasters in euro, China’s place in the global content market, and considered some of the key arrangements and openings of bedside studios.

More for me?: Content is certainly king and Andreas’ must read guide of the 30 films that could spark film festivals this year include a wealth of wealth, ranging from Harry Styles My police to Iñárritu’s Bardi. On the television side, I recommended seven global dramas AND five international formats to be seen in 2022, so keep an eye out for Boris Johnson biographies and cooking formats infected by rats. And Tom put together a gallery of the highlights of the 2021 film festival and wrote this handy summary of BFI’s main distribution and audience awards in 2021.

Kim Mi-soo remembers

Disney’s “Kiss Six Sense” stopped after his tragic death: The sudden death of Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo caused a shock wave in local business this week. Only 29 years old, she was a rising star after appearing in the Disney + series Snowdrop and Netflix Hellbond. No cause of death was given, but the news is the latest sad title to emerge from a Korean entertainment industry that has lost quite a few of its brightest stars at tragically young ages in recent years. Following the news, local media reported that the Disney + show The Sixth Sense Kiss, in which Kim Mi-soo played, had discontinued production to allow the actors and crew to appropriate the news. Production was understood to have resumed later in the week. Disney was not commenting.

Adam McKay’s Netflix rating bonus

Do not look back: The fiery satire of Adam McKay Do not look up may be about to become the most watched movie of all time by Netflix recording more hours watched in a week worldwide for the period December 27 to January 2. Leonardo Di Caprio / Jennifer Lawrence’s photo has been greeted with a mixed critical and audience anticipation, her discourse has taken up a lot of echo on Twitter, but she dominated Netflix’s latest list of 10 balls after being viewed for 152.29 million hours worldwide from the new transmitter broadcast. metric. Only Dwayne Johnson Red Notice and Sandra Bullock The Bird Box now stay inside Do not look up the way she offers for the crown of all time.

Now it’s your turn

Statement of employment: Former NBC News International president Deborah Turness was revealed in the most powerful job in British news this week, taking on the role of CEO of BBC News & Current Affairs. Just starting out on ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 news provider ITN, Turness was a surprise choice, but CEO Tim Davie is said to have been desperate to sign him (he reportedly pulled him to the Cambridge RTS event of September). An ITN colleague told Deadline: “It’s fair to say the news came as a big surprise,” but Davie is a fan of off-corporate search for major jobs (kids boss Patricia Hidalgo came from WarnerMedia) and Turness is definitely a great one. beast. She will lead a team of 6,000 journalists who are experiencing a major geographical restructuring, hijacked by the loss of hundreds of colleagues through a redundancy program, and facing pressure from all sides of the political spectrum. Good chance. In particular, the job title has been changed from Director to CEO, reflecting “the BBC’s ambition to continue to build the BBC’s global news brand and enhance its news services”.

Rocky Mandate: American readers may be familiar with Turness. She became the first female president of NBC News in 2013 and was also the first president of the NBC News International network, for which she returned to the UK in 2017. Although ratings improved, her stay at NBC was by no means easy. She appointed Jamie Horowitz to direct the flag today, for which he lasted only 10 weeks, before plunging into Brian Williams controversy. Williams is the journalist who was forced to admit that she had lied that she was aboard a military helicopter in Iraq that was forcefully shot down by an RPG and Turness faced some criticism for her treatment of the saga. She will face far more on the BBC, as many of her predecessors can attest: the role is one of the most pressing in the British media.

The whistle blows

Speak: Complaints against the UK broadcaster’s Speak Up signaling facility, Channel 4, increased tenfold in the past 24 years, with more in 2021 than the previous 36 months combined, according to Deadline’s. investigation this week. A Freedom of Information Request found that 18 of the 24 complaints were upheld in whole or in part. Launched in 2015, Speak Up is the network’s confidential process for people working for manufacturing companies to report behaviors such as harassment, fraud or bribery if they think it is not being taken seriously by indie. In 2021, C4 began forcing manufacturers to keep service details on their call sheets and to carry out regular on-site checks.

Essentials

🌶️ A hot week: A24 and New Regency embark on Steve McQueen’s long-awaited World War II document Occupied city.

🌶️ Another: Netflix ka details revealed e Shoplifters Director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s TV debut series for the broadcaster: an adaptation of popular comics Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House.

🌶️ Another: A + E Studios / Israeli supernatural thriller by Ananey Studios Malicious bride there are cast cast and started production.

💺 New chair: Starz Original Programming President Kathryn Busby is to lead Price organization in the UK Board of North America with new BAFTA views as LA and NY entities merge.

🏆 Latest prices: The Rotterdam International Film Festival has unveiled 14 films selected for its main Tiger competition.

🏆 More prices: James Bond trio Daniel Craig, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson appeared on the UK New Year’s Honor List along with Vanessa Redgrave and Paul Greengrass.

🍿 Cash register: Look Analysis of Nancy of world tickets in 2021, which grew by 78% last year thanks to quite a bit of Spider-Man phenomenal year-end performance

🎦 trailer: ICYMI: BBC1 Sixth and final series Peaky Blinders disturbed this path on New Year’s day. Tommy Shelby looks set to come out with a bang.

