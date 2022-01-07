International
International Festival founder, Lafayette’s old city leader dies: This is a sad day | tidings
Lafayette’s longtime community development director and businessman, Phil Lank, who was involved in a host of civic projects for more than 15 years in the City Hall, has died.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the International Festival, of which he was the founder. The arrangements are under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Homes.
Phils’s most notable contributions to the government came as director of community development for the town of Lafayette, said Dee Stanley, who as a journalist covered the administrations of mayors Kenny Bowen and Dud Lastrapes. Lank served under both men.
Local artist Dirk Guidry is preparing to make his mark at the Louisiana International Film Festival after the 36th annual i Festival was named.
What was significant about Phil was that he was director of community development at the time when there was an explosion in Community Development Block funding, Stanley said.
In his position, Lank was one of the founders of the International Festival, which aimed to revive Lafayettes’s then-dependent wealth in the city center. The festival, which started in 1987, was a success and remains a pillar even today.
This is a sad day as we bid farewell to one of our original Festival founders, said in a statement issued Herman Mhire, the founding president of Festival International. Phil Lanks’s unwavering commitment to the Festival, as well as his significant contributions to the Festival as director of the Community Development Department for the city of Lafayette, were essential to the early success of the International Festival.
Thank you, Phil, for your leadership, support and commitment to making Lafayette a better place to live for all of our citizens.
Mardi Gras is returning to Lafayette next year with a new opening parade to honor COVID-19 heroes.
Stanley said Lank was a visionary who helped art and entertainment at Lafayette. Among his projects, he said, was the growth of the Heymann Performing Arts Center, which was a major endeavor at the time.
During the day and time, Phil recognized the importance of the arts and advocated for them in community development, Stanley said.
But he was also committed to procedures and compliance, said Stanley, who was well known for the quality of his spending reports and accountability in office.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette and Lafayette Travel Convention and Visitors Commission, said he knew Lank as he grew up and later followed him to the community development office.
He was a mentor to me when I was in that position, Berthelot said. His name and traces are on many projects in this city.
He said Lank was involved in the downtown parking garage project and with the creation of high-rise centers in the city. He said federal dollars flowed through the city during Lanks’s term and that he orchestrated it to perfection for the benefit of the city.
He said Lank was polite and would send notes when he thought the office had worked well.
I considered him a friend, said Berthelot. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are close to him.
Lank, after his time in the City Hall, also served as a consultant and in other roles for the city.
Lank earned a master’s degree in urban, community and regional planning from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1966.
Most recently, Lank owned Massage Envy in Lafayette.
Sources
2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/acadiana/news/article_65ed4504-6f3d-11ec-a154-f32c994de890.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]