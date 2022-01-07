International Festival founder, Lafayette’s old city leader dies: This is a sad day | tidings

Lafayette’s longtime community development director and businessman, Phil Lank, who was involved in a host of civic projects for more than 15 years in the City Hall, has died.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the International Festival, of which he was the founder. The arrangements are under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Homes.

Phils’s most notable contributions to the government came as director of community development for the town of Lafayette, said Dee Stanley, who as a journalist covered the administrations of mayors Kenny Bowen and Dud Lastrapes. Lank served under both men.

What was significant about Phil was that he was director of community development at the time when there was an explosion in Community Development Block funding, Stanley said.

In his position, Lank was one of the founders of the International Festival, which aimed to revive Lafayettes’s then-dependent wealth in the city center. The festival, which started in 1987, was a success and remains a pillar even today.

This is a sad day as we bid farewell to one of our original Festival founders, said in a statement issued Herman Mhire, the founding president of Festival International. Phil Lanks’s unwavering commitment to the Festival, as well as his significant contributions to the Festival as director of the Community Development Department for the city of Lafayette, were essential to the early success of the International Festival.

Thank you, Phil, for your leadership, support and commitment to making Lafayette a better place to live for all of our citizens.

Stanley said Lank was a visionary who helped art and entertainment at Lafayette. Among his projects, he said, was the growth of the Heymann Performing Arts Center, which was a major endeavor at the time.

During the day and time, Phil recognized the importance of the arts and advocated for them in community development, Stanley said.

But he was also committed to procedures and compliance, said Stanley, who was well known for the quality of his spending reports and accountability in office.

Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette and Lafayette Travel Convention and Visitors Commission, said he knew Lank as he grew up and later followed him to the community development office.

He was a mentor to me when I was in that position, Berthelot said. His name and traces are on many projects in this city.

He said Lank was involved in the downtown parking garage project and with the creation of high-rise centers in the city. He said federal dollars flowed through the city during Lanks’s term and that he orchestrated it to perfection for the benefit of the city.

He said Lank was polite and would send notes when he thought the office had worked well.

I considered him a friend, said Berthelot. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are close to him.

Lank, after his time in the City Hall, also served as a consultant and in other roles for the city.

Lank earned a master’s degree in urban, community and regional planning from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1966.

Most recently, Lank owned Massage Envy in Lafayette.