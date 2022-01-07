Danes release suspected pirates instead of trying them at home





Posted: 7 January 2022

/ Updated: 7 January 2022 / 06:35 EST

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Three suspected pirates detained on a Danish warship following a gun battle with the Danish fleet near West Africa have been released after the government decided it did not want to bring them to Denmark to face charges. preliminary for attempt. murder. “We have no interest in taking the persons in question to Denmark,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said on Thursday, adding that “there was a risk that they would not be deported later.” A fourth suspected pirate who was injured during an armed clash with the Danish army is already in Denmark receiving medical attention and will continue to face charges, he said. Foreign nationals found guilty of crimes in Denmark are often deported after suffering their time. But some struggle to stay, while others cannot be extradited because Denmark may not have extradition agreements with their countries. The nationality of the suspected pirates is unknown. Haekkerup said he had exceptionally ordered the prosecution to notify three of the four suspected pirates that the charges against them would be dropped. He said it was a very unusual case, adding that they just do not belong here. And that’s why I think it’s the right thing to do. Danish media said the men boarded a dinghy in international waters with enough fuel, water and food to reach land. The fourth suspected pirate was sent to Denmark on January 6, where he will face a detention session and further prosecution against him continues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Ghana during a port visit in December. However, as it was not possible to leave him there or in the area and because his release at sea was not justifiable for health and safety reasons, the government said it was necessary to bring the person to Denmark. The November 24 incident involved the Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare, which was in an operation against piracy in West Africa. He was involved in an exchange of fire with a ship that was reportedly approaching several merchant ships in the Gulf of Guinea, near oil-rich Nigeria. She had originally sent a Seahawk helicopter which reported seeing men on boats with piracy-related equipment, including stairs. After the gun battle, the ship sank. Four of the suspected pirates were killed and one is missing, presumably drowned. The other four were taken aboard the Danish ship. Later, because the ship is considered Danish territory, a Copenhagen court ordered the four to be held in custody while authorities investigate the case. In Denmark, preliminary charges are one step less than formal charges. The Gulf of Guinea is one of the most dangerous waterways in the world with regular hijackings. In 2019, the region accounted for more than 90% of global crew abductions.

