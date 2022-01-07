How the claims for a French variant grabbed the world titles

If French professor Didier Raoult had not already achieved global fame for his claims that hydroxychloroquine could be used in the fight against Covid-19, his latest discovery a new variant of the coronavirus appearing in southern France could have passed unnoticed. -reviewed, took their lives this week after being retweeted hundreds of times, including by an American scientist, causing concern and sensationalist titles that many experts say are unjustified.

It all started in November last year, when a new variant was identified and uploaded as B.1.640.2 in the Global Avian Influenza Data Sharing Initiative (GISAID) platform, which promotes the sharing of data on influenza and coronavirus responsible for Covid-19.

A few weeks later, on December 9, Raoult and his team at the University Hospital of Marseille (IHU) in southern France posted on Twitter that they had discovered the new variant in someone who had traveled from Cameroon and that 11 people who had been in contact with that person were also infected. .IHU announced that it had registered the variant in GISAID and named it after the institution that had discovered it: IHU.

A new COVID-19 variant has detected IHU Mditerrane infection from patients in Forcalquier. It is named IHU variant and is deposited in GISAID under the name B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w – IHU Mediterranean Infection (@IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021



The discovery failed to make headlines, however, as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant had just landed in France and was infecting people at lightning speed, pushing a new record of 332,000 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. To date, the IHU variant has only been discovered dozens of times, although it is widely believed that its appearance preceded Omicron by several weeks.

But just before the New Year, on December 29, Raoult’s team released a so-called paraprint of their detection on the online server medRxiv under the title, The emergence in Southern France of a new variant SARS-CoV-2 []. A preprint is a study that has not yet been certified through peer review and medRxiv warns that the studies it conducts should not be relied upon to guide clinical practice [] and should not be reported in the news media as established information.

Fractures!

This is when the no newer variant of the coronavirus took on a whole new life, as news began to spread rapidly throughout the world. Thailand Medical News, a website aimed at Thai medical industry staff, was one of the first media outlets to issue the alarm, with the headline: Breaking! Updates to the new version B.1.640.2 spreading to southern France. The growing number of cases and the variant now discovered even in the UK !. The website also claimed that 315 people in the Provence-Alpes-Cte dAzur region, which includes Marseille, were on respirators.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow at the American Federation of Scientists, posted on Twitter Raoults preprint for more than 677,000 of his followers. The original tweet has since been deleted, but in connection with the 11 posts that followed and still remain online, Feigl-Ding noted that the Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur region where the IHU was discovered has a more death slope # COVID19 than the rest of France, though he added: I’m not sure if this is #Omicronor if it’s the new (unclear) variant, but still not good regardless of whether Omicron.

10) The Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur region also has a greater slope # COVID-19 climbing death than the rest of. I’m not sure if this is it #Omicron or if it is the new (unclear) variant, but still not good regardless of whether Omicron. https://t.co/XLiTXZdwzE – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2022



International media including Forbes, German wave AND Independentfollowed the example with the titles of the supposedly new variant.

Media power boosts World Health Organization (WHO)to weigh on Wednesday, saying that the IHU variant has been on our radar, but that he is not too worried about its appearance.

foolishness

Epidemiologists and virologists also tried to curb the growing wave of concern.

One of them was Professor Franois Belloux, director at the Institute of Genetics at University College London. In case anyone would encounter in tweet from @DrEricDingor other ‘fear variants’, who perhaps disappointed by Omicron, are announcing the new variant from hell (B.1.640.2), please relax for now. .., he wrote on Twitter, accompanying the details of his claims and graphs in an effort to reassure the general public. He noted that the last discovered IHU case was registered on December 6 last year and that it does not explain an increase in cases in Southern France and has not sent hundreds of people to the ICU in France.

In case anyone came across Twitter from @DrEricDing or ‘other fear instigators’ who are probably disappointed by Omicron, are announcing the new variant from hell (B.1.640.2), please relax for now …

1 / – Prof. Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) January 3, 2022



He concluded by saying: I will not link to any of the sources behind those strange claims, but do not hesitate to Google B.1.640.2 if you would like to be exposed to a lot of nonsense.

I will not link to any of the sources behind these strange claims, but feel free to go to Google “B.1.640.2” if you want to expose yourself to a lot of nonsense. Thank you @RufusSG AND @vincentglad to draw my attention to it.

3 / – Prof. Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) January 3, 2022



Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, also addressed the noise. Lots of talk about B.1.640.2 in recent days, just a few points to keep in mind: – B.1.640.2 actually precedes Omicron all that time has exactly … 20 sequences (compared to> 120k Omis in less time) It is not worth worrying too much at the moment …

In case anyone came across Twitter from @DrEricDing or ‘other fear instigators’ who are probably disappointed by Omicron, are announcing the new variant from hell (B.1.640.2), please relax for now …

1 / – Prof. Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) January 3, 2022



In an email response to FRANCE 24 on Thursday, Peacock reiterated that the IHU is ahead of Omicron, describing it as: really not worth worrying about at all the public at the moment, especially in the face of Omicron, who is very, very much. greater public health concern.

Although Peacocks said Raoult’s teams are studying a preprint and accurately describing 12 cases epidemiologically related to the index case, he said he believes part of the reason why the news of the new IHUvariant was removed was that some media outlets linked the IHU to the currently high ICU occupation in southern France, about which he undoubtedly said a

He also said that the fact that Raoult and his team named the variant may have added a little fuel to the fire. Naming a variant aims to generate media attention, which creates a bizarre environment where there is sudden media interest in a variant that is clearly not going anywhere in this case. .