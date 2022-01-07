Omicron magnifies the concern faced by ICU staff

MEIn December 2020, to the tune of provocative cheers, the first healthcare workers began to be vaccinated against Covid-19. A year later, the cheers are off, vaccination rates are down, and the Omicron wave has hit the U.S. with one million daily cases recorded during the first week of January 2022. Yet despite the hard work and sacrifices of health care workers , many of them I have not seen a pay rise.

As 2022 begins with another wave of infections, it remains imperative to shed light on working conditions in health care in general and in intensive care units in particular.

Wave Delta spread many ICUs across the country and ICU staff are now facing the onslaught of the Omicron variant with higher patient care loads, demanding working hours, sick staff members and a rapid displacement of the set of protocols around the test. In the midst of this ongoing uncertainty, one thing remains clear: Workers are tired and struggling beyond their limits. There are many leaving the profession AND signing travel contracts. Those who stay work in hospitals broken by lack of staff as their colleagues turn out to be positive. In this context, workers should be paid wages, not lies.

proclamation

As a medical anthropologist, I study the social dimensions of health care work. Together with several medical researchers, Ive passed the pandemic by studying the lives and work of workers in intensive care units, including the extraordinary challenges they now face and how they cope with them.

NEXT EVENT Epidemic of exhaustion Join Nicholas St. Fleur to STAT on February 7 to review the burnout crisis in healthcare and discuss solutions.

When interviewing a nurse, doctor, or other ICU medical professional, we begin by asking: How have things been lately? Answers vary, but there are common themes of unfoundedness, exhaustion, and invisibility. Workers sometimes, but not always, call it “burnout” and use the term in different ways. They can echo the public accounts of health care workers who describe themselves as burnt wood.

proclamation

But just as often they describe the unsafe work environments that lead to these feelings. ICU employees describe themselves and their jobs as anxious. Some believe that burnout narratives leave institutions leaving very easily and, in a cruel turn, make workers invisible needs for better compensation.

During the pandemic, healthcare work has changed radically on many fronts, with new forms of work arrangements and new care protocols. ICUs with a stable staff of nurses before the pandemic now see their daily lists filled with travel nurses or re-employed workers from different jobs, who often do the same job as regular staff but for higher salaries . Staff members, who may have worked together for years, now find their workspaces unfamiliar, due to the many new faces. Critical care is team-based medicine, and with the rise of travel nursing, its employees now need to continually re-learn each other’s strengths and limitations. With more and more sick workers, teams are expanding and splitting even more.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a primary institutional response was to invest in the superhuman figure of the health care worker and affirm the innate resilience of these workers. This response evoked individual and collective will amidst a deep uncertainty. In early 2020, as the pandemic spread across the U.S., health care work was announced for months with free pizza, handmade posters, ribbons on highway overpasses. we called them heroes and protected workers. But in the process, there has probably been a collective failure to adequately cope with the realities of the work itself.

Almost two years later, there may be little appeal to enlighten the burned ICU staff. This is important because it can reveal major mental health challenges healthcare professionals face, including post-traumatic stress disorder. But there must also be an account of the day-to-day challenges of the ICU currently working and their costs: the concern of caring for unvaccinated patients. Significant inequalities in wages. The fact that ICU staff have been constantly working tirelessly, and have been constantly faced with tragic situations. The last ethical dilemmas of life to be negotiated with families which can be allowed to see their loved ones only in the moments before death occurs. Hospital executives have raised the alarm in newspaper ads, but the physical and emotional costs of critical care work deserve a better focus. So are the concerns of workers about work when you are sick which are intensifying during the Omicron wave. It is one thing for healthcare executives to beg the public to be vaccinated in order to avoid straining over hospitals; it is another to listen to the workers and meet their needs. Both are necessary to maintain care.

Health care institutions have struggled to manage the mental health and morale of their employees. Banners and glasses claiming resilience do little to address the mass exodus of workers or the complexity presented when ICU veterans leave. Increasing salary and registration bonuses are commendable places to start, but they often apply unevenly to specific categories of workers and not to the entire staff of a unit. This can create friction around the perceived value of workers at a time when that value feels degraded.

Connected: The suffering of health care workers goes beyond burning. Taking care of yourself is not a cure

This is, indeed, a matter of burning and moral concern. But it is a concern on a structural scale, with work based on it. Many workers feel something more than being pushed beyond their boundaries as individuals. Many think their profession is on fire and the world is watching them in silence. Dealing with moral distress requires structural intervention, including better compensation and safer work environments.

This disaster requires public discussions about the value of health care work. What kind of compensation do workers receive for work beyond their borders? How are they experiencing the ongoing transformations of their work? What message is being sent when a large number of professionals are leaving the medical workforce? What types of the demands faced by workers how many more of them get sick? How are health care institutions meeting the needs of those supporting their work amid widespread shortages? How can hospitals integrate new care workers into unprecedented conditions of strain and unrest?

Short-staff ICU health care workers do not need heroism and burn labels or free pizza. They need fair wages, policies that support secure jobs, and a public understanding that their work cannot be taken for granted.

Harris Solomon is associate professor of cultural anthropology and global health at Duke University.