Sask. begins to break down COVID-19 hospital numbers by random and COVID-19-related diseases

The Saskatchewan Government has begun providing a new breakdown of hospital admission numbers for COVID-19 in the public reporting process.

The province now distinguishes between people who are in hospital due to COVID-19 and occasional cases of the disease. Random cases are people who are in the hospital for other reasons and have no symptoms of COVID, but test positive for the virus after hospitalization, according to the Saskatchewan Dashboard.

“If you are for an arm fracture and you are patient [the] the normal screening process, it turns out you are COVID-positive, you will be presented to our numbers as a hospitalized case, “said Derek Miller, chief of emergency operations for the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Wednesday, a day before the new report .the mechanism began.

“This is one of the things we want to see clarified in the following.”

Hospital admission numbers were categorized in this way for the first time on Thursday, when the provincial dashboard reported a total of 100 virus patients at Saskatchewan hospitals, 12 of them at the ICU.

Of the non-ICU patients, 42 were admitted for COVID-19, 39 were incidents and seven were still undiagnosed, the control panel said. Of the 12 ICU patients with COVID-19, one was a random, asymptomatic case.

“I think this differentiation will be very important to understand how severe Omicron is,” said Saskatchewan chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Thursday.

“It is critical for the health system to plan in terms of the number of acute care beds they need, plus ICU beds.”

COVID-19 cases complicate hospitalization, regardless of reason for admission, says Saskatoon doctor

The new distinction between COVID-19 hospitalized cases is a good idea, but proper communication will be important, says an intensive care specialist in Saskatoon.

“We do not want to give people the impression that these 70, 80, 90 patients who were constantly in our ICUs in the previous wave were patients who were sick of something else,” said Dr. Hassan Masri.

“They were really sick with COVID pneumonia. And so it’s really important to understand that and not contribute to the misinformation that exists there.”

Masri said that even when people are in the hospital for something other than COVID-19, an unrelated positive result after admission can complicate things.

Patients with the virus will need to be isolated from others or create outbreaks in the hospital, according to the Saskatoon doctor.

“Even if people are admitted and even if they do not have COVID pneumonia and are not sick from the point of view of breathing, it does not mean that it is a direct process,” said Masri.

“It will have its own level of complexity and challenge.”

HEAR | Saskatchewan Labor Federation Says Province Ignoring Many Risks Faced by Omicron Workers 9:38Saskatchewan Labor Federation says the province is ignoring the many risks workers face as Omicron spreads Reckless and irresponsible. This is what the Saskatchewan Labor Federation is calling the government’s approach to Omicron. The SFL says action is needed now to ensure workers are kept safe. We will hear what the SFL president, Lori Johb. 9:38

Saskatchewan opposition leader Ryan Meili agreed with the Masrithat, regardless of why anyone is in the hospital, if a patient has COVID-19, he should be treated differently from someone without the disease.

“You are at greater risk of passing it on to the other patient in bed or to the healthcare worker who may not be able to come to work for two weeks because they become ill as a result of exposure,” Meili said. Thursday.

“It’s surprising that a big change we’re seeing from this government is something to make people think this is a less serious situation than it is.”

The province should focus on taking the necessary steps to keep people safe rather than parting their hair because someone is in the hospital, according to Meili.

With the Omicron variant being considered to be milder than the other variants, Masri is concerned that humans can minimize the disease.

“We know we have people among us who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Saskatoon.

“We have people who have problems with the immune system. So we have to be very careful about using the term soft and give people the wrong impression.”

Many patients, people will appear positive for Omicron, says Shahab

Because of Omicron’s high transmission rate, Shahab expects hospitals to see a significant percentage of COVID-19 cases after examining new patients, regardless of the reasons for admission to a clinic, he said Thursday.

For some patients, COVID-19 may either complicate an existing illness, such as lung disease, or it may be completely unrelated to someone’s hospitalization, or it may be the direct reason for admission to a hospital, according to Shahab.

“In other jurisdictions we are seeing fewer direct hospitalizations in the ICU with COVID alone,” he said.

“But they are seeing people with underlying risk factors, especially those who are not reinforced, hospitalized and also seeking ICU care.”