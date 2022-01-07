The Orioles are set to give away an international record bonus

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Believe it or not, we have some current baseball news to discuss here in Birdland. No, the blockage is not over and there is no sign that it will end soon. But the period of international amateur signing 2022 which is not affected by the blocking of MLB players will start next week and the Orioles are set to make a big fuss, according to Baltimore Suns Nathan Ruiz:

When the international signing period opens next weekend, the Orioles are expected to give a top 20 bonus ($ 1.5 million to $ 2 million) to Braylin Tavera, a 17-year-old right-handed center-back from the Dominican Republic next month. https://t.co/o1ukSaytkh Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) January 6, 2022

Wow! Assuming Tavera’s bonus really ends at least $ 1.5 million, it would mark the biggest deal in Oriole history for an international amateur, surpassing the $ 1.3 million given to Dominican striker Samuel Basallo last January. As you can imagine, there is not much information available publicly about Tavern, who is all 16 years old, but he has ranks 22nd on the MLB Pipelines list key international perspectives. He was described as one of the most capable players in this class, in particular his good approach and sound foundations with improved field knowledge. The Oriole alley sounds. (Tavera does not appear in List of 50 FanGraphs balls.)

General Manager Mike Elias, after being hired in November 2018, promised to dramatically repair and improve Orioles’s then pathetic international presence, and he has ever done so. Between the numerous seven-digit deals submitted in the last two years and the opening of the field at a new training academy in the Dominican Republic last October, Os are doing its best to make up for lost time as previous regimes were almost entirely restricted by any activity in the international market.

Will Tavera, or Basallo, or any of the other international amateurs that the Orioles have, or will sign, reach, graduate, and succeed? It will be years before we know it. But at least the O’s are finally trying, and this is a heck of a start.

Before we get to the connections, don’t forget to take today’s Camden Chats Sporcle quiz! Your task today: given a list of 16 former Os players, can you choose which of them have entered the Orioles Hall of Fame? To make it more challenging, I did not include any of the super visible ones like Cal, Brooks, Eddie, etc. Instead, these are guys who had perfectly strong Os careers, but not all of them have gained involvement in the Orioles HOF. Good luck!

Relationships

Another look at some of the strong works on the farm – Steve Melewski

Soon, who had the best OPS (min. 300 PA) of any Orioles junior champion last season? Tip: it wasn’t Adley Rutschman. Or Kyle Stowers. Check out Melewski’s article for the surprising answer.

The new Orioles coaches can not talk to their players. So how are they preparing for 2022? – Maximize Playoff odds

In a way, it never occurred to me that major league coaches could not talk to their players during the close, but yes, it seems like a problem. However, Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller have a Plan B.

Raising the bar in resolutions – School of Roch

Roch Kubatko has fun with extremely small sample sizes, including John Means who is 2-for-6 as a striker. Listen to me: is he the next Shohei Ohtan?

It’s inevitable that Rutschman will be compared to Wieters – BaltimoreBaseball.com

The comparison will not really be complete until someone opens an Adley Rutschman Facts website. Get it, internet!

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy Birthday! And congratulations on the 26th birthday to the current right wing of Os, Dean Kremer. Kremer will enter spring training whenever he starts as a candidate for a rotating position, though hell he has to do better than in previous years 0-7, performing 7.55 in 13 starts.

Three former Orioles were born on this day: 2011, Kyle Hudson (35); 16-year-old but short-term Oriole MLB veteran Francisco Rodriguez (40); and righteous Ross Grimsley (72), who had two standings with Birds from 1974-77 and 1982.

On this day two years ago, Os made a shrewd signing of short veteran Jose Iglesias for a one-year deal with an option. Although Iglesias struggled with injuries for most of the truncated 2020 season with the Birds, he set the best attacking figures of his career, beating 0.373 with an OPS .956 in 39 games. Os then split it into a trade with Angels for Jean Pinto and Garrett Stallings prospects. Not a bad series of transactions.