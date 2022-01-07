Sound Point Capital provides financing for Perry Ellis International | tidings





NEW YORK – (TELI BUSINESS) – January 7, 2022– Sound Point Capital Management (Sound Point) is pleased to announce that it has closed with a high level of secured loan financing for a subsidiary of Perry Ellis International (Perry Ellis or Company), an owner of well-known retail brands . The funding provided by Sound Point will be used to repay the Company’s existing debt. The company has been in business for 54 years and was previously a public company prior to a private transaction in 2018. Perry Ellis owns a diverse group of brands that generate sufficient cash flow through licensing to third party manufacturers. Perry Ellis owns a range of iconic consumer brands, which he has successfully managed for decades, said Marc Sole, Portfolio Manager and Head of Opportunistic Credit at Sound Point. We are excited to collaborate with the talented team at Perry Ellis and the Feldenkreis family to support the business during its next phase of growth. We believe that Sound Point Capital is an ideal financial partner based on their keen expertise in brand development and licensing, as it offers additional opportunities to expand our domestic and international licensing business with our leading brands like Perry Ellis, Original Penguin from Munsingwear, Laundry from Shelli Segal, Gotcha, among others, stated George Feldenkreis, President of Perry Ellis International. This agreement will enable us to advance on the next journey of our brand portfolio, inspire customers globally by providing sustainable long-term growth, and continue to validate our brand value, said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International. About Sound Point Capital Management, LP Sound Point is an alternative asset management firm founded in 2008 with special expertise in lending strategies. Headquartered in New York, with offices in London, the firm manages money on behalf of institutional investors, including top-level pensions, foundations, insurance companies, asset management firms and family offices. Sound Point strategies include the spectrum of liquid and illiquid credit alternatives and include managed funds and accounts focused on leveraged loans, special situations, difficult debts, structured credit, direct lending, and commercial real estate. Sound Point currently manages about $ 28.9 billion in assets. Five directors of Stone Point Capital LLC, as well as Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL], are strategic investors in our business. For more information, please visit the Sound Point website at www.soundpointcap.com. About Perry Ellis International Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a wide line of high quality clothing, accessories and fragrances for men and women. The collection of casual dresses and shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans, active wear, dresses and swimwear for men and women, is offered at all major distribution levels with minority. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally renowned brands, including: Perry Ellis, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Rafaella, Cubavera, Ben Hogan, Savane, Grand Slam, John Henry, Manhattan, Axist and Farah. The company expands its list of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike for swimwear and Callaway, PGA TOUR and Jack Nicklaus for golf clothing. Additional information about the company is available at www.pery.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005318/en/ CONTACT: Lorraine Medici [email protected] 305-873-1209 KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA Industry Keyword: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FASHION RETAIL DEPARTMENT SHOPS FINANCE BANKING SOURCE: Sound Point Capital Management Copyright Business Wire 2022. PUB: 01/07/2022 09:45 AM / DISC: 01/07/2022 09:46 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005318/en

