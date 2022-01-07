Global Ag News for 7 22 January

TODAY THE COMMITMENTS OF TRADERS

Overnight wheat prices have dropped 7 in SRW, 11 in HRW, below 10 in HRS; Corn is lowered 2; Soy down 5; Soy flour $ 0.25; Soy rose by 0.14.

For the week so far wheat prices have decreased 31 3/4 in SRW, 44 in HRW, 68 1/4 in HRS; Corn is grown 8 1/2; Soy up to 43 1/4; Soy flour rose $ 0.94; Soy increases 2.51.

Chinese Futures Ag (May 22) Soybeans worth 10 yuan; Soy flour down 18; Sojoil up to 30; Palm oil up to 26; Falling Corn 12 – Malaysian Palm has risen by 8. Malaysian overnight palm oil prices rose by 8 ringgit (+ 0.16%) to 4993.

There were no changes to the records. Total registration: 1,900 SRW contracts for wheat; 25 Oats; 50 corn; 573 Soybeans; 143 Sojoil; 0 Soy flour; 92 HRW Wheat.

Preliminary changes in open futures interest as of January 6 were: SRW Wheat 9,505 contracts, HRW Wheat 951, Corn up to 91, Soybean up to 1,238, Soybean Flour up to 1,405, Soybean up to 2,183.

Prediction of Brazil cereals and oilseeds: Forecast of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana: Isolated rainfall from north to Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Monday. Forecast by Mato Grosso, MGDS and South Goia: Rains scattered through Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Monday.

Prediction of Argentine cereals and oilseeds: Cordoba, Santa Fe, Northern Buenos Aires Forecast: Mostly dry by Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Friday, close to normal on Saturday, above normal Sunday-Monday. La Pampa, Buenos Aires South Forecast: Mostly dry by Monday. Temperatures close to normal until Friday, close to normal on Saturday, above normal Sunday-Monday.

The players card for January 6 had funds: net sellers of 8,500 SRW grain contracts, buyers of 1,500 corn, sellers of 3,000 soybeans, sellers of 3,500 soybean meal and sellers of 1,500 soybeans.

tenders

SOY SALE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 102,000 tons of U.S. soybeans in Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year beginning September 1, 2021.

CUTTING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: Bangladesh state grain buyer launches international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of imported rice using rail transport

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq’s state-owned grain buyer launches tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of mill grain with a limited number of trading companies required to supply

RICE TENDER: Bangladesh state grain buyer launches international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

Argentina soybean area may be shortened due to drought, says Bursa

Drought and heat are delaying fieldwork and if it does not rain in the coming days and weeks, the window will be closed for soybean planting, says the Buenos Aires Cereal Stock Exchange in its weekly harvest report.

The soybean area forecast is currently maintained at 16.5m hectares (40.8m hectares)

Rainfall was also needed to curb yield losses for early corn harvests and to complete late corn planting

Wheat production forecast is up 1.4% to 21.8 million metric tons thanks to better yields than expected in the bread basket region in the southern province of Buenos Aires; 99% harvest completed

Ratings of Argentine soybean, corn, wheat January 6: Exchange

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange publishes its weekly report on its website.

2021-22 Wheat production has increased to 21.8 million tonnes versus 21.5 million

Soybean and corn planting area estimates have been maintained

La Nina breaks soybean record in Brazil as analysts lower forecasts

Production is expected to drop from recent highs due to drought

Many in the south of Brazil and Argentina could see additional losses

Crop forecasters have lowered their estimates for soybean production in Brazil, as drought and persistent heat caused losses in southern countries. Production is now seen below the level of previous years, when the South American nation harvested 137.3 million tonnes. The harvest could have reached up to 145 million tonnes this season, according to initial forecasts.

Heat and dry conditions were intense in December in southern Brazil, a region that accounts for about a third of the nations’ harvest. This caused the brokerage StoneX to lower its production estimate by 7.7% to 134 million tonnes earlier this week. On Thursday, local consultancy AgRural said production could be even lower at 133.4m tonnes.

While losses in Parana have consolidated as harvests are at a more advanced stage, yields in Rio Grande do Sul, which has a late planting, also had a sharp decline as adverse weather shortened the plant cycle in some areas, he said.

Rain and lower temperatures are needed immediately to avoid more losses in the state, AgRural said in its report. In other regions, the harvest is developing well and high yields are expected in the high-growth state of Mato Grosso, where the harvest has begun.

Lack of rain and extreme heat in southern Brazil are the conditions caused by the La Nina phenomenon, which is hitting the agriculture of nations for the second year in a row. Argentina, also a major supplier of oilseeds, faces a similar weather pattern, with moisture deficits reaching at least 75% of the nations’ soybeans next week, according to the Commodity Weather Group.

While soybeans in some corners of Argentina’s Pampas growing belt could perform well thanks to the rains in late 2021, large parts of agricultural land have already been hit by drought, seriously hampering early plant development, said Esteban Copati, analyst leading estimates in Buenos Aires. Wheat exchange, he said in an interview.

If the forecast for more drought is correct, the pre-season stock forecast of 44 million metric tons would be lowered. At the same time, if sudden rains fall in the second half of January – which happened last season – it could save yields, Copati said.

The main buyer of palm oil, India will cut imports at scorching price increases

Purchases of palm oil from India’s largest importer could fall 23% in January from a year earlier as high prices push refiners and traders to cut purchases, according to veteran trader GG Patel. Soybean oil imports may increase.

Inbound shipments of tropical oils could not exceed 600,000 tonnes this month, said Patel, managing partner of GGN Research. That compares with 780,741 tonnes last year and about 575,000 tonnes that India bought in December.

Weaker shipments to India from major growers Indonesia and Malaysia could put pressure on palm oil, which traded around 5,000 ringgit ($ 1,189) per tonne on Friday and headed for its biggest weekly gain since October. The future has been growing for supply concerns as heavy rains and floods threaten supplies in Malaysia.

There is an imbalance between domestic and global prices and this will reduce demand from importers, Patel said by telephone. Local rates are around 3,000 rupees ($ 40) per ton cheaper than global rates, he said.

Meanwhile, soybean oil imports from India are likely to stay strong as soft oil has become less costly for palm oil, with the price gap shrinking more than 80% from a record in the middle of this year, said Patel.

According to Patel, imports of soybean oil in the country could reach 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes in January, compared to just 88,667 tonnes a year ago and an estimated 398,000 tonnes last month. Purchases of sunflower oil could reach 250,000 tonnes, compared to 205,227 tonnes a year ago and about 252,000 tonnes in December, he said.

Brazil can not dismiss wheat imports due to taxpayers’ protest

Brazil has not been able to immediately unload grain shipments to its key port in Santos as agricultural tax collectors protest as part of a campaign for higher wages, local association Abitrigo said on Thursday.

Abitrigo chief Rubens Barbosa told Reuters that two ships transporting imported wheat delayed unloading operations due to due diligence efforts.

One of the boats was unloaded, but the shipment had not yet been cleared by officials, he said, while the other has to wait for these procedures to be completed so it can be unloaded.

Brazil is one of the largest importers of wheat in the world, buying its cereals mainly from Argentina. Brazil, however, has just completed the harvest of a record wheat production and is also exporting large quantities of goods.

Neither the full impact of the delays nor which companies were affected were immediately clear. Abitrigo said the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture is working to resolve the issue.

“If necessary, measures will be adopted to ensure the normalcy of the affected services,” she said in a statement, without giving details.

The local ABPA association, which represents poultry and pork exporters, did not report a specific issue but told Reuters it believed the working order situation would be “resolved quickly”, saying tax auditors would understand the need to continue regular trade flow. .

Anec, an association representing grain exporters and the Cecafe coffee industry group, said soybean, corn and coffee exports have not been affected so far.