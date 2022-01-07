Ash Barty advances to Adelaide International Semifinals January 7, 2022 | All News News and Features | News and events





World No. 1 Ash Barty conducts a masterclass against Sofia Ken to advance to the Adelaide International Semifinals.

Adelaide, South Australia, 7 January 2022 | Vivienne Christie Ash Barty has scored a declared victory over Sofia Ken to advance to the semifinals of Adelaide International. World number 1 won her 6-3 6-4 victory in just 68 minutes, creating a showdown with number 5, Iga Swiatek or former no. 1st of the world, Victoria Azarenka. There was a further increase as Barty combined with the Storm Sanders to reach the doubles final. In a tough win, the Australian duo defeated Nadiya Kichenok and Sania Mirza 6-1 2-6. [10-8]. Barty had started relatively slowly against Coco Gauff in her opening match of the 2022 season, but there was no doubt about her early form against Ken. Queenslander delivered just five points in service in the first 34-minute set, with seven aces highlighting her most dangerous weapon. In contrast, Kenny faced break points in two of her four service games, the turning point came when Barty converted her fourth break point opportunity into an extended sixth game. Australian dominance only improved as the game progressed, Barty amassing pressure as he broke Ken’s serve again in the opening game of the second set. The last time Barty faced Ken, in setting the high stakes of the AO 2020 semifinals, she held set points in each of the two sets but could not convert any of them. Barty would not allow any such openings this time, ending with 17 aces and two double faults. Closing the match with minimal fuss, it recorded a total of 30 winners against 15 unforced errors. Any reason to smile after that performance @ashbarty #AdelaideTenis #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BJyKovD85e – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2022 You felt very good today. I think I was able to take good care of my service games and it was a lot of fun to play here again, (to) get more time on the field and start to feel a little better, said Barty, who also has collaborated with the Storm Sanders to reach the doubles semifinals in Adelaide. Already showing rapid improvement in her first two games of the 2022 season, Barty was also pleased to compete against Gauff and Ken. At the ages of 17 and 23, respectively, American youth are among the most advertised players in the tournament. This is what you want. Honestly, it’s good to come out here and be tested from the beginning and know you have to reach your best level, said Barty, who does not take for granted any of her progress. Of course, looking at both of these last two games, there is still work to be done. We go back to the drawing board and keep trying to do all the right things. It was a really strong start and we were happy with the foundation we had decided to start the year. > READ: Ash Barty in a Happy Place at Adelaide International TODAY’S RESULTS

Female singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [6] Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3 6-4



In men, the quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7-6 (9) 4-6 6-4 Women’s doubles, semifinals

Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) d Nadiya Kichenok (UKR) / Sania Mirza (IND) 6-1 2-6 [10-8]. Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Tomislav Brikic (BIH) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) d [WC] Alexander Vukic (AUS) / Edward Winter (AUS) 6-2 6-3 IT’S COMING

Female singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [5] Iga Swiatek (POL)

In men, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] GaelMonfils (FRA) Women’s doubles, semifinals

Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) v[3] Darija Jurak (CRO) / Andrea Klepak (SLO)

