International
SmartFX wins an international award at the 9th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards
London, January 7, 2022 / PRNewswire / – The Global brand pricesis an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine(GBM), an international publication based in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands that achieve performance excellence in a wide range of sectors, keeping readers updated on the top trends of the brand world. SmartFXwas rated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.
Commenting on the SmartFX award winning, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, “SmartFX has apparently come out of nowhere and conquered the FX world in the last decade or so, and we are now a well-known name in the industry. ‘I’m very proud to introduce them to this year’ s award for The fastest growing Forex brand, United Arab Emirates. “Congratulations to them.”
Mrs. Asha Rathore, managing director at SmartFX, commented: “We are pleased and honored to be known as”Fastest growing broker in the UAE“by Global Brands Magazine this year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication and contribution of the SmartFX team in achieving our mission for our clients to achieve their financial freedom. “
“We can not express our emotion and inspiration with this award. We faced many challenges in the first months, but we managed to overcome them quickly – this is real success and this award symbolizes that success. This recognition will not it was possible without the outstanding customer support team, the talented and latest technology team, the genius team of analysts and the ruthless relationship officers,she added.
About SmartFX
SmartFXis one online brokerin the UAE offering several trading options including currency pairs, commodities, indices and stocks. The broker offers a simple trading solution with an account and a single trading platform.
SmartFX has offices in Dubai AND Vanuatu and is operated by Smart Securities and Commodities Limited. The company is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commissions (VFSC). She seems to be sharing through her direct trading proposal with her Smart account with real money and MetaTrader Platform 5.
circleGlobal Brands Magazine(England)
Global Brands Magazine(GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on the brands that shape the future of their industry. of UK based magazineprovides its readers with the latest news and information on ‘the best brands in the classacross the globe. Each year, GBM develops a range of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and customer-centric products among the leaders of their industry.
About Global Brand Awards
Global brand priceshonors brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies in various sectors for the quality of their services. ofBrand priceshighlights the achievements of organizations that have performed extremely well in finance, education, hospitality, automobiles, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and more. Global brand pricesrecognize vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to recognize their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to raise awareness of the importance of such organizations and rewards them for their tangible efforts with eventual global recognition.
