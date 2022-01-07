Sask Chief Medical Officer. requires essential service employers to have emergency plans for COVID





The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is making its way into the population of Saskatchewan, but some cities, agencies and organizations have yet to do much for it. Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer in Saskatchewan, said residents did well during the holidays to minimize the spread of Omicron, but that the next four to six weeks will see a sharp increase due to the variant. He said being diligent about vaccinations and prompt testing, and adhering to the provincial isolation policy, would help reduce stress on the provincial health care system and other essential service staff. “All those sectors should have emergency plans to manage the work if a significant part of their staff is ill, even though the symptoms [of Omicron] are light and you only need to be isolated for five days, “Shahab said earlier this week. The Saskatoon Police Service said that due to fluctuations in the number of cases it was unable to give an accurate picture of the count in its ranks of officers and staff, but that a small percentage of the service was affected by Omicron. These cases, according to the statement of the police service, were due to the transmission of the virus in the community, not the transmissions in the workplace. Saskatoon police say resources will be withdrawn from other units to support front-line services where and when needed. (Guy Quenneville / CBC) In the police service statement, Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski said a plan had been put in place to ensure there were no disruptions to front-line services. The plan included using other police unit resources to support front-line services where required. “We have seen an increase in the number of out-of-staff staff due to the demand for isolation, however we have not had to activate any of the phases of our business continuity plan at this time,” Yuzdepski said. The police service said it continues to monitor the situation of COVID-19 and its impact on the organization on a daily basis, although Yuzdepski said the service was confident that front-line services would not be adversely affected. Not much impact has yet been felt from Omicron inside the city of Saskatoon, a statement released to the CBC on Wednesday said. (Courtney Markewich / CBC) A statement from the city of Saskatoon said measures had been put in place at its facilities to mitigate the possible spread of COVID in the workplace. Staff must submit either mandatory evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or evidence of a negative test, and are required to complete appropriate assignment forms before leaving the workplace. The statement said protocols of physical camouflage and physical distancing, along with enhanced cleansing and physical barriers, were in place. Personal meetings were discouraged if they were not “critical in nature”. “The city of Saskatoon is not currently experiencing any significant staffing challenges,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of the Emergency Management Agency. “We continue to monitor and plan for any impact of the Omicron variant on staffing levels by reviewing all business continuity plans to ensure critical services can continue.”

