Novak Gjokovic 4-star prison – POLITICO

Send tips and opinions to [email protected]. Follow Ryan on Twitter.

JUST A MATTER OF FOLLOWING THE RULES: If you think the Germans like the rules, I introduce you to my Australians instead. The above quote is from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison in connection with his decision to close the tennis superstar Novak Djokovic abroad for refusing to receive a vaccine against Covid. We will not spend long on this morale as Kazakhstan burns, but as Djokovic enters his third day in an Australian immigration detention, it is worth a short stop. Djokovic has been arrested in a hotel where a refugee has been detained for nine years, which is in itself one step further from the place where many unauthorized entrants are locked up.

Djokovic shows how modern Australia is built on the tension between mass imprisonment and equality. What started as a series of prisons in 1788 turned into a workers’ paradise in the late 19th and 20th centuries, if you were the right kind of worker. Determining this depended on serious and brutal border management. Even today, if you get on the wrong track in Australia (usually by boat) you will end up in one desert prison or a island prison. Djokovic’s treatment is not uncommon: he is just a rich white subject.

One reason Australians like the rules so much is that enforcing them helps their stomach a now widespread inequality in place. Adopting egalitarian attitudes as a special treatment for Djokovic is a way for Australians to get caught up in their cultural identity and it is a way for young Australians (a quarter of the population was born overseas) to prove how Australians are done now.

Arriving after two years of Australians being locked up in their own country and family members being locked up outside, making Djokovic follow the law carefully, allows everyone to feel better about their pain. As your host’s mother, who lives in northern Sydney, said: He would have been mocked by the court if he had been allowed to enter.

What does not move the needle: this performance by the okokovi. family, and this complaint of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

Second player arrested now: Check tennis Renata Voracova has been arrested by Australian Border Force officials and sought to leave the country.

IF KAZAKHSTAN CASTES, WHO WILL BE COLD?

Dozens KILLED IN KAZAKHSTAN PROTESTS: Internet closures make it difficult to verify the full extent of the trauma, but at least 2,000 have been arrested in addition to the deaths of protesters and law enforcement. AROUND 2500 mostly Russian foreign troops were sent by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help the authoritarian regime of Kazakhstan restore order. The US Embassy has increased security, while officials demanded calm.

What is CSTO? A 20-year-old regional security alliance led by Russia, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan (all former Soviet states). The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is chairing the CSTO in 2022. That is first time alliances Article 4 (equivalent to the NATO Article 5 collective defense clause) has been activated.

It is about more than fuel prices: While rising prices sparked protests this week, the region’s smartest observers agree there are far greater underlying tensions centered on a corrupt political and business elite pouring much of the country’s wealth into their personal coffers.

The elites are gone by private jet. London is the place where the Kazakh elite keeps its wealth, where the ruling Nazarbayev family for a long time owns close to $ 500 million in property. Look at their status symbols, courtesy of Open Democracy. More on the big problem of kleptocracy in the UK.

REGIONAL AND GLOBAL IMPACTS

Is Almaty 2022 different from Budapest 1956 or Prague 1968? This is the question posed by the Russian dissident businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky. There are similarities with Crimea and Ukraine in 2014, including the Russian deployment of its 76th Guard Air Attack Division and a Detached Special Purpose Brigade.

Other factors to consider:

Dissatisfaction does not live far below the surface in many former Soviet states. While some (Baltic states) found ways to integrate with Europe and get rich, most remained of corruption. This is what the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs says More than 2,500 protests have taken place in Central Asia since 2018.

Russia and China share long borders and deep interests with Kazakhstan. In addition to generally wanting stability in neighboring countries, Russia has to defend its space launch facility, the Baikonur Cosmodrome. China has investments in energy and is highly aware of separatist sentiments in the Xinjiang region bordering Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is the largest producer of uranium in the world, responsible for about 40 percent of supply, well ahead of second-country Australia (Iran buys from Kazakhstan, for example).

WHAT DO YOU THINK Beijing: After the Foreign Ministry called the protests an internal matter, President Xi Jinping on Friday criticized Kazakh disappointments with the government as a color revolution by foreign forces and vowed necessary support for Kazakhstan’s president

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “You took strong measures to calm the situation, you showed a responsibility and commitment of the statesmen,” Xi said.

WHAT MOSCOW IS SAYING: Maria Zakharova, a spokesman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry likened the uprising to the January 6 US Capitol uprising. Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig debate whether the unrest will spark tensions between Russia and the West.

WHERE ARE THE THINGS WITH PUTIN: Biden speaks harshly, but European allies are less ready for a war, my colleagues at POLITICO report. As officials warn of the massive or major consequences of an invasion of Ukraine, the bloc is divided on how far it should go.

Complicating the European stance: uncertainty about how long the US tough stance on Russia will last. If Trump wins the next election, they would be held alone, said a European official. And then what?

AMONG UKRAINE COURTS FREEZE THE ASSETS OF FORMER PRESIDENTS: A Ukrainian court froze properties owned by the former president Petro Poroshenko as part of a formal investigation into high-profile suspected treason by the former head of state, the attorney general’s office said on Thursday. Poroshenko denies the allegations, which he says are politically motivated.

NEW EPISODE PODCAST NEW FRONTLINE DEMOCRACY

Established democracies around the world face profound threats to their authority and reputation.

In this episode, we are testing a proposal for a new Alliance of Democracies, with both main supporters AND a more skeptical view on how can such an alliance work.

ITALY will elect a new president: The Italian parliament will convene on January 24 to elect a new president, the lower house confirmed. premier Mario Draghi, who has led a technocratic government for almost a year, is in pole position for this role, having restored stability in Italy, but such a change would be the first in Italy.

The alternatives would all be innovative in their own ways: two women discussed in Rome are Ministers of Economy Daniele Frankoand the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, former President of the Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, the convicted tycoon and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is also viewing the post. A more traditional way would be for Parliament to recycle a Brussels-based Italian, such as the EU Commissioner to Italy Paolo Gentiloni or the outgoing President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

FRANCE EU PRESIDENCY Knocked by OMICRON: The French presidency is strongly built on pomp and theater. Covid makes it difficult for Emmanuel Macron to take advantage of that foundation in his re-election bid, but making things worse is that Macron was counting on using France’s EU presidency to double political theater just for him found event after event should be canceled or moved online. France, which has been hit particularly bad according to the latest variant of the coronavirus, 332,000 cases were registered on Wednesday. The equivalent number in the US would be about 1.7 million cases per day.

PRINCE ANDREU CONCERNS ANOTHER SCANDAL: He sold his residence to Sunninghill Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s longtime dictator, Nursultan Nazarbayev … for $ 4 million above asking price, for Open Democracy.

BILL & MELINDA BECOME POLITICS: After decades on the political margins, the former billionaire couple are weighing in on politics through their checkbooks, with donations for candidates starting from Nick Kristof to Elise Stefanik.

Side note: Christoph is not eligible to run for governor of Oregon because he does not meet a residency requirement, the state’s top election official said Thursday.

HOW IMPORTANT IS A JOINT EMBASSY CHAIR? There are many that my colleague Alex Ward labels like WTF-filled whispers circulating in Washington about the Biden administrations’ lack of candidates for ambassadors in capitals like Kiev, Ukraine. It is bad that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) held dozens of nominees for months (and continues to veto others), but it is inexplicable not to even try to overcome those obstacles.

What if Washington is wrong? Of course, the lack of ambassadors is a pain for top-level figures in the post, such as the UN ambassador. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and the NATO ambassador Julie Smith, who have passed 2021 complementing the president and their occasionally absent colleagues. But moving away from the search for proper embassy choices gives the White House and State Department more control over messages and more time to focus on immediate internal problems. The current defendant in Kiev, Kristina Kvien highly appreciated, for example, and my colleagues from Brussels report that although there may be bruised egos about the slow appointment process, there are no substantive complaints from allies.

NUTRITION OF THE BRAIN

PODCAST: or new series from the European Council on Foreign Relations Age of Peace: Therapy for Internationalists. The first three episodes are with Marietje Schaake (a friend of Global Insider), Parag Khanna AND Dan Drezner

Thank you for editors John Yearwood, Jordan Wolman, David Herszenhorn and Stuart Lau.