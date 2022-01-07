International
The prospect of 5G interference with Avionics a long-term concern
As telecommunications and aviation interests await the outcome of consultations between the FAA and the Federal Communications Commission on how to securely open 5G telecommunications networks around airports, the prospect of intervening these systems with aircraft radar meters remains a point of discussion. . Although pressure from the FAA, airlines and airspace groups resulted in an agreement by US telecommunications giants Verizon and AT&T to delay the introduction of the networks until January 19, the standards for radar frequency bandwidth bandwidth have not changed since from the 1970s. leaving out the potential possibility of the need to limit the power of 5G signals around major airports or risk interruptions and diversions of flights.
The issue at hand focuses on the proximity of the frequency bands in which 5G and altimeters operate. Commercial aviation radar altitudes operate in the range of 4.2 to 4.4 GHz, while 5G signals fall in the range of 3.7 to 3.98 GHz, part of the so-called C-band. The problem arises in possible cases of “bleeding” of the radar altimeter in the part of the 5G network spectrum.
Recognizing the potential conflict, RTCA – a private nonprofit corporation working with government and industry experts to develop technical performance standards for regulatory compliance – in the fall of 2019 set up a committee to set new standards for radar meters for provide stronger frequency tolerances, thereby mitigating the possibility of their signals deviating at adjacent intervals. The committee included representatives from the FAA, America Airlines, and, initially, the telecommunications lobby group CTIA, among others.
On October 8, 2020, the RTCA submitted an ex parte submission to the FCC dossier, including a report assessing C-interference in altitude operations. The report – informed by what the RTCA called detailed information made available by the commercial wireless communications and aviation industries – found “serious threats of harmful interference to radar altimeters installed today”. However, the RTCA acknowledged that the report should serve as a basis for ongoing analysis to ensure that altimeters function as intended. So far, no “authoritative” study has contradicted the findings, according to RTCA President Terry McVenes.
“Unfortunately, no one has ever given us any different data… which has been somewhat disappointing,” McVenes said. AIN on Thursday. “Because I tried early last year to bring CTIA and some of the telecommunications people into the room with some of the radar altimeter engineers. So, [we wanted] a good and honest exchange of data and analysis to work them together. Because the only way we will solve this is by working it together. But we could never make any collective effort together with them. “They just weren’t that interested.”
McVenes equated CTIA arguments that 5G did not interfere with altitude function in other countries by comparing “apples to oranges” due to changes in power levels and the fact that they operate at the lower frequency range of 3.7 to 3.98 GHz. .
“So there is a bigger gap between where radar altimeters work and where those 5G signals work,” he explained. “There is a difference in the levels of power produced by some of them in other countries. There are other mitigations that these other countries have implemented, like keeping them away from airports and things like that. So yes, it is true that they have been implemented in 40 other countries, but it is not the same implementation. “
McVenes characterized the two-week delay in implementation in the US as a matter of “buying a little more time” for negotiations between the FAA and the FCC on power levels, for example. But, he said, all stakeholders need to communicate more to address the issue in the long run. In fact, it may take up to 10 years before the adoption of a new standard for radar altimeters gets approved and takes effect. Meanwhile, the same problem may arise not only in altimeters, but with new aircraft technology that uses similar frequency bands.
“When you look at the new technologies that are coming, there will be more competition for spectrum generations,” McVenes predicted. “I think we will see other uses where it will be against those frequencies that aviation has traditionally used.”
The RTCA set up a new committee last month to take a broader look at frequency spectrum conflicts, analyze all current standards, and identify potential conflicts. “Because we’ve never seen it this way before,” McVenes said. “Let’s look at what we have now and see what the potential is for future issues like this and try to be outside of it, so that we do not have to go through what we are going through today. It will appear again. “
Sources
2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2022-01-06/prospect-5g-interference-avionics-long-term-concern
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]