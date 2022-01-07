The prospect of 5G interference with Avionics a long-term concern

As telecommunications and aviation interests await the outcome of consultations between the FAA and the Federal Communications Commission on how to securely open 5G telecommunications networks around airports, the prospect of intervening these systems with aircraft radar meters remains a point of discussion. . Although pressure from the FAA, airlines and airspace groups resulted in an agreement by US telecommunications giants Verizon and AT&T to delay the introduction of the networks until January 19, the standards for radar frequency bandwidth bandwidth have not changed since from the 1970s. leaving out the potential possibility of the need to limit the power of 5G signals around major airports or risk interruptions and diversions of flights.

The issue at hand focuses on the proximity of the frequency bands in which 5G and altimeters operate. Commercial aviation radar altitudes operate in the range of 4.2 to 4.4 GHz, while 5G signals fall in the range of 3.7 to 3.98 GHz, part of the so-called C-band. The problem arises in possible cases of “bleeding” of the radar altimeter in the part of the 5G network spectrum.

Recognizing the potential conflict, RTCA – a private nonprofit corporation working with government and industry experts to develop technical performance standards for regulatory compliance – in the fall of 2019 set up a committee to set new standards for radar meters for provide stronger frequency tolerances, thereby mitigating the possibility of their signals deviating at adjacent intervals. The committee included representatives from the FAA, America Airlines, and, initially, the telecommunications lobby group CTIA, among others.

On October 8, 2020, the RTCA submitted an ex parte submission to the FCC dossier, including a report assessing C-interference in altitude operations. The report – informed by what the RTCA called detailed information made available by the commercial wireless communications and aviation industries – found “serious threats of harmful interference to radar altimeters installed today”. However, the RTCA acknowledged that the report should serve as a basis for ongoing analysis to ensure that altimeters function as intended. So far, no “authoritative” study has contradicted the findings, according to RTCA President Terry McVenes.

“Unfortunately, no one has ever given us any different data… which has been somewhat disappointing,” McVenes said. AIN on Thursday. “Because I tried early last year to bring CTIA and some of the telecommunications people into the room with some of the radar altimeter engineers. So, [we wanted] a good and honest exchange of data and analysis to work them together. Because the only way we will solve this is by working it together. But we could never make any collective effort together with them. “They just weren’t that interested.”

McVenes equated CTIA arguments that 5G did not interfere with altitude function in other countries by comparing “apples to oranges” due to changes in power levels and the fact that they operate at the lower frequency range of 3.7 to 3.98 GHz. .

“So there is a bigger gap between where radar altimeters work and where those 5G signals work,” he explained. “There is a difference in the levels of power produced by some of them in other countries. There are other mitigations that these other countries have implemented, like keeping them away from airports and things like that. So yes, it is true that they have been implemented in 40 other countries, but it is not the same implementation. “

McVenes characterized the two-week delay in implementation in the US as a matter of “buying a little more time” for negotiations between the FAA and the FCC on power levels, for example. But, he said, all stakeholders need to communicate more to address the issue in the long run. In fact, it may take up to 10 years before the adoption of a new standard for radar altimeters gets approved and takes effect. Meanwhile, the same problem may arise not only in altimeters, but with new aircraft technology that uses similar frequency bands.

“When you look at the new technologies that are coming, there will be more competition for spectrum generations,” McVenes predicted. “I think we will see other uses where it will be against those frequencies that aviation has traditionally used.”

The RTCA set up a new committee last month to take a broader look at frequency spectrum conflicts, analyze all current standards, and identify potential conflicts. “Because we’ve never seen it this way before,” McVenes said. “Let’s look at what we have now and see what the potential is for future issues like this and try to be outside of it, so that we do not have to go through what we are going through today. It will appear again. “