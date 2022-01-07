Specialists from the International Heart Institute join forces to provide the patient safely and efficiently with the new heart valve

For weeks during their Tuesday morning meetings, professionals from various specialties at Loma Linda University Health gathered by videoconference to analyze Dennis Daviss CT scan images and devise strategies on how to deliver the new valve. heart.

The 65-year-old’s chest scan revealed a stent in the main artery leading from the heart to the lower body. Specialists in International Heart Institute at Loma Linda University a retinal tube inserted into an artery to repair a previous aneurysm to place a valve in Daviss’s heart through minimally invasive means would have to be calculated with this stent.

That planning stage was really the most important part of the whole procedure, he said Kenneth Jutzy, MD, cardiologist at the International Heart Institute.

He was among the team of cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, coordinators, and other members of the structural valve program who prepared and performed the Daviss transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in December.

Davis said he felt he was in good hands and trusted the heart structural team to carry out his TAVR successfully.

I have undergone several surgeries and there is nothing worse than not knowing what is going on. So I really appreciated those who kept me in touch with all the updates. Made a world of change. Denis Davis

By then, the retired maintenance planner was approaching life as usual, camping with his wife in the fifth-wheel RV along the rivers of West America or appreciating the tranquility of the Grand Canyon and the waves crashing on Pismo Beach. When not traveling, he spent time with his 9-year-old great-grandson and maintained his one-hectare property.

But Davis lived with aortic stenosis, one of the most common and serious heart valve diseases, where narrowing of the aortic valve makes it harder for the heart to pump blood, and it worsened over time.

Although Davis did not notice any of the usual symptoms of the condition, such as chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue, an echocardiogram showed a severely diseased valve. Based on the results, cardiologist Daviss immediately sent her to the International Heart Institute for treatment.

Because Davis stent and age put him at high risk for open heart surgery, Loma Linda University health doctors chose to pursue his minimally invasive alternative, TAVR. The case was technically challenging, Jutzy recalls, but ultimately successful.

He and a team of specialists inserted a hollow through a small incision in Daviss’s leg, which they directed to reach Daviss’s heart, making careful maneuvers and using special angles to navigate around and inside the stent. Once correctly positioned, they placed a new valve through the sheath to replace the diseased valve.

As someone who has experienced dozens of back and spine surgeries, Davis says he appreciated the minimally invasive nature of the procedure. He remained awake and aware during the process and recovered quickly, returning home to Apple Valley the next day. Since then he has been home for the holidays, enjoying time with his wife and planning to travel to Alabama to see his sons and grandsons.

Throughout the experience, Davis says he was grateful to the nurses, who showed genuine compassion and concern for his well-being, as well as to the coordinators of the heart’s structural teams, who were very communicative about the procedure.

Jutzy said the Daviss case illustrates how specialists at the International Heart Institute engage in meticulous analysis and decision-making to choose the best way forward for each of the nearly 800 TAVR candidates to date.

Our heart structure team comes together to agree on the right thing to do and benefit each of our patients as much as possible, Jutzy said.

For more information about TAVR and other structural heart procedures offered at the International Heart Institute, call 909-558-7717 or visit https://lluh.org/heart-vascular/our-services/adult-cardiology/structural-and-valvular-heart-disease.