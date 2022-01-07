NATO weighs in on Russia’s security offer to end Ukraine’s blockade





French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he attends a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Friday, January 7, 2022. (AP Photo / Michel Euler, Pool)

BRUSSELS (AP) NATO foreign ministers discussed Russia’s military rise over Ukraine on Friday amid skepticism about the credibility of President Vladimir Putin’s offer to ease tensions, ahead of a week of high-level diplomacy aimed at end the blockage. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts held online talks to prepare for the first NATO-Russia Council meeting in more than two years. That meeting in Brussels on Wednesday will give NATO ambassadors the opportunity to discuss Putin’s security proposals with the Russian envoy face to face. It’s all part of a host of meetings involving NATO, senior US and Russian officials and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, scheduled for next week. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that it was important to talk to Russia about its concerns and that he would talk to Putin again in the coming days. “Dialogue does not mean surrender,” Macron told reporters in Paris at an event marking the start of France’s six-month term at the helm of the European Union. Much of what is contained in the documents that Moscow has made public a draft agreement with NATO countries and the offer of a treaty between Russia and the United States does not seem to be an initiative for the 30-nation military organization, despite fears that Putin could order an invasion of Ukraine. NATO will have to agree to suspend all membership plans, not just with Ukraine, and end military exercises near Russia’s borders. In return, Russia will honor the international commitments it has signed to limit war games and end aircraft noise incidents and other low-level hostilities. Adoption of such an agreement would require NATO to reject a key part of its founding treaty. Under Article 10 of the 1949 Washington Treaty, the organization can invite to any willing European country that can contribute to security in the North Atlantic area, as well as fulfill its membership obligations. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and later supported a separatist insurgency in eastern countries. For more than seven years, fighting has killed over 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas. Russia denies having new plans to attack its neighbor, but Putin wants legal guarantees that would preclude NATO enlargement and the deployment of weapons. Moscow says it expects a response to its security proposals this month. The NATO-Russia Council was established two decades ago. But NATO ended cooperation with Russia through the NRC in 2014 after it annexed Crimea. Wednesday’s meeting will be the first since July 2019. NATO officials say Russia has refused to attend the meetings as long as Ukraine was on the agenda. ___ AP writers Samuel Petrequin and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

