Weather in Edmonton for January 7: The last days of deep freezing





We are still a few days away from the end of the deep freeze. Edmonton has not been above -20 C since last Sunday (January 2). AND … we may not go above -20 C until late this Sunday evening or sometime early Monday. Temperatures will stay stable between -20 degrees Celsius today in Edmonton. With a wind of 10-15 km / h, the cold wind will have its sensation between -30 degrees Celsius throughout the day. This gives us a risk of freezing (on exposed skin) within 10 to 30 minutes. Also during the day we will see snow movement in the area. Maybe 2 to 4 cm by the time everything is over. A few inches of light and fluffy snow is also possible late Saturday and early Sunday. It will be another day with a morning close to -30 C and a high afternoon close to -25 C on Saturday. Sunday should be closer to -20 C in the afternoon and may even approach -15 C in the late evening / overnight hours. Monday still looks like the day we leave the Arctic air. But will it be sooner or later? I think Monday morning is probably still in the range -15 C to -20 C and the afternoon is probably in the range -5 C to -10 C. Afternoon heights close to or just above zero are possible on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The mildest temperatures should stay throughout the next week. Here is the forecast for Edmonton: Cloudy day with weak snow periods. 2 to 4 cm possible. Era: N 10-15 km / h. Cold wind in the mid-30s all day. High: -24 Tonight – mostly cloudy tonight. A little clearing overnight. Era: VP 15-20 km / h. Cold wind in the range -35 to -40 at night. 21: -25 Saturday – partly cloudy morning. Rising clouds in the afternoon. 40% chance of storm or light snow later in the day. Wind: VP 10 km / h in the morning, light in the afternoon. Morning level: -29 Afternoon height: -24 Sunday – mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow, especially at the beginning of the day. Morning level: -26 Afternoon: -21 Rising temperatures in the evening and at night. Monday – Mix of sun and clouds. Breakfast: -17 5 pm: -6 20:00: -2 Tuesday – partly killed. Low morning level: -6 Afternoon height: 0 Wednesday – partly killed. Low morning: -5 Afternoon height: 1

