Provinces can make vaccination mandatory, says the federal health minister

Provinces are likely to introduce mandatory vaccination policies in the coming months to deal with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Jean-YvesDuclos said today.

“What we’re seeing now is that our healthcare system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired and the only way we know to overcome COVID-19, this variant and every future variant, is through vaccination. said Duclos.

Duclos said that while rapid tests, disguise and social distancing are useful tools, they will not end the pandemic itself.

“Fifty percent of hospitalizations now, in Quebec, are due to people not being vaccinated,” he said. “This is a burden for healthcare workers, a burden for society that is very difficult to bear and for many people difficult to understand.

“That’s why I’m signaling that this is a conversation that the provinces and territories, in support of the federal government, I believe they will want to have over the coming weeks and months.”

Duclos said that while discussions on mandatory vaccination policies are not taking place right now, he believes that, based on “his personal understanding of what we see internationally and domestically and in my conversations [with] health ministers in recent weeks, “the discussion will begin in the coming weeks or months.

He stressed that it is up to the provinces to decide whether to implement mandatory vaccination policies.

View:The Minister of Health predicts that the provinces will make vaccination mandatory ‘at some point’:

Health Minister predicts provinces will make vaccination mandatory ‘at some point’ Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he personally thinks ‘at some point’ vaccines will become mandatory across the country to pull Canada out of the pandemic. 1:34

Duclos said the provinces are facing a perfect storm of record case numbers, a shortage of healthcare workers and up to seven million qualified Canadians still unvaccinated.

“What we can do is offer vaccines, tests, personal protective equipment,” he said. “We can provide tracing support, we can provide all kinds of other types of non-human assistance.”

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said there are limitations to what the federal government can do to alleviate the shortage of healthcare staff.

“It is not surprising that provincial and territorial governments have far more human health resources, for example, than the Canadian government,” he said.

Quebec, Europe tightens vaccine policies

Earlier this week, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub announced that Quebec residents would have to show evidence they were fully vaccinated in order to enter the January 18 government-run liquor and cannabis stores. .

Dub said half of the people with COVID-19 who have been admitted to the ICU in the province are unvaccinated and that the new restrictions are needed to slow hospital admissions.

The minister also said the Quebec government will soon expand the use of the vaccination passport to other non-essential businesses, such as personal care services. This announcement is expected in the coming days.

“By limiting the places they can go, we are limiting their contacts,” Dub said, referring to the unvaccinated.

“If you do not want to be vaccinated, stay home.”

Protesters against the COVID-19 measures in Vienna on 20 November. European countries like Austria and Greece are moving towards national vaccine mandates because they are seeing infection rates three times higher than at any other time during the pandemic and vaccination programs have stalled. (Leonhard Foeger / Reuters)

Some European countries, such as Austria and Greece, have moved in that direction as infection rates have reached record levels and vaccination campaigns have stalled.

Greeks over 60 who have not yet been vaccinated are subject to monthly fines of 100 euros ($ 140 Cdn). Austria, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union, is seeking to fine unvaccinated Austrians by more than 7,000 euros ($ 9,880). Slovakia, meanwhile, is offering payments of 600 euros ($ 844) to encourage people to do their strikes.

There are signs that implementing these new vaccine rules will be a challenge. In late November, about 40,000 people gathered in Vienna to protest the new rules.