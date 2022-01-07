Connect with us

Dramatic scenes from mass protests and oppression in Kazakhstan: The Picture ShowExBulletin

A person holding the Kazakhstan flag gathers with other protesters near a police line in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Demonstrators denouncing rising liquefied petroleum gas prices have clashed with police in Kazakhstan’s largest city and staged protests in about a dozen other cities.

Vladimir Tretyakov / AP


This week, Kazakhstan has seen some of its biggest public protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union over 30 years ago and a deadly blow from its authoritarian government in response. The president said Friday that he has authorized security forces to shoot to kill.

The protests erupted earlier this year in a small oil town following a sudden sharp rise in the price of a widely used vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan. Since then, tens of thousands of people have joined the demonstrations, signaling wider discontent with the Central Asian country’s economy and authoritarian rule. President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev has called the demonstrators “terrorists.”


Riot police march to disperse demonstrators gathering in Almaty on Wednesday.

Protesters set fire to cars and government buildings. Victims have been added, including dozens of protesters and law enforcement. A Russian-led regional security alliance sent troops to the country.

Here are some of the footage from the dramatic scenes that took place this week.


Mayor’s office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, one of several government buildings burned by protesters.

Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on Tuesday, following the rise in energy prices.

A man attacks a police van during protests on Tuesday that followed sudden rises in liquefied petroleum gas prices.

A police car burns during a protest in Almaty on Wednesday.

Kazakh law enforcement officers arrested a man during a protest in Almaty on Wednesday.

Smoke rises from the town hall during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Kazakh news site Zakon said many of the demonstrators who gathered in the building carried batons and shields.

Troops in the main square where hundreds of people were protesting on Thursday.

A man takes a picture of the windows of a police kiosk damaged by demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

A police officer is ready to stop demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

Left: Demonstrators board a truck during a protest; Right: A demonstrator tries to dismantle a security camera on a pole during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

A police car burns down as police prepare to stop protesters in central Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about 1,000 people and arrested protesters Tuesday night in Almaty.

Protesters attend a rally in Almaty on Wednesday.

A man walks his dog next to a burning car that was set on fire during the riots. After a meeting between a government commission and protesters, the price of liquefied gas fell, but some protests continued.

