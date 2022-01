Call the qualified firms to build the new hospital in Weyburn

Weyburn, Sask., Will get a new hospital to replace the existing one in the future, but construction firms are needed. The Saskatchewan Government has issued a Qualification Request (RFQ), which is a call for qualified firms to design and build the new hospital. Read more: Weyburn Hospital cares only for patients with COVID-19, Rosthern Hospital limits visits “We are pleased to be taking the next step towards an integrated care model, combining acute care and mental health services,” Rural and Distance Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a statement. “This new facility will be more efficient and will eventually provide better patient care for Weyburn and area residents.” The province says the new 35-bed hospital will be built in a green area located on the north side of 5th Avenue North between Hamilton Street and Route 5 at 275 5th Ave. NW The story goes down the ad “This is such an exciting announcement for our community and the entire region,” said Weyburn-Big Muddy Minister of Education and MLA Dustin Duncan. “Our government is committed to investing in generational healthcare projects like Weyburn Hospital and I am pleased to see this move forward today.” Trends Serious illness does not grow as fast as the large number of Omicron infections: Tam

Sunwing party organizer criticizes airlines, some catch COVID Read more: The Weyburn Police Service is seeking public assistance in locating the missing woman The province says applicants who are shortlisted through the RFQ will proceed to the second phase of procurement for the project: a proposal for proposals that is expected to open later this year and will be used to select a team to lead the project. The Saskatchewan Health Authority, acting vice president of infrastructure, information and support, said it was looking forward to the project. “The new facility will serve residents of Weyburn and the surrounding area by providing access to enhanced health care services as well as efficiency rendered on existing services,” said Derek Miller.















