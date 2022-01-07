International
Sunwing Aircraft Festival: 27 passengers were questioned on their return
The federal government says 27 of the approximately 130 passengers on a Sunwing flight to Mexico, who are now subject to intense criticism for disobeying public health and aviation rules, faced questioning after returning to Canada this week. .
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos gave an update to reporters on Friday regarding the situation, which is now being investigated by Transport Canada.
All were detained and interrogated at the air border. They were then all tested. They were checked to see if they had complied with and enforced all the health regulations they had to follow throughout their journey, he said.
This included evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, a PCR test, and a quarantine plan.
The Quebec influencers were on their way to Mexico on a chartered plane and were set to return to Canada on January 5th. Sunwing refused to return passengers to Canada because they did not agree to the terms and conditions of the airline.
Unfortunately, the group did not accept all the terms. “As a result of our ongoing investigation and the refusal of the groups to accept all terms of transport, we have taken the decision to cancel the return flight,” a statement said.
The deleted social media videos showed the group celebrating without masks, drinking and drinking on board the plane, which sparked criticism from the prime minister and other political leaders.
We know how many people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings to Christmas time, to wear masks, to be vaccinated, to do all the right things. It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, endangering airline employees by being completely irresponsible, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
The government also issued a statement this week saying travelers would be held accountable for their behavior.
Transport Canada has been in contact with the airline regarding this flight. If the department determines that there has been non-compliance with Canada Transportation regulations and requirements, fines of up to $ 5,000 for violations may be issued to passengers, the statement said.
Air Canada and Air Transat also issued statements that they would deny return flights.
Air Canada said Thursday afternoon that it has so far blocked 19 people from flying because they were affiliated with the group, but that it may be difficult to control them.
“Air Canada is not equipped with the Sunwing Passenger Manifesto, making it difficult to prevent passengers from that flight boarding our aircraft,” an Air Canada spokesman said.
Duclos said in French that the group of 27 people took four different flights home, but did not say which airlines.
The tour operator says he has “learned significantly” from the trials, but is still upset that the airlines will not fly the group home based on what he called “assumptions” about them.
“I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation,” James William Awad wrote in a statement posted on Blogspot on Thursday morning.
“Private Club 111 is a dream and a vision for which I poured my heart and soul to create it. This was my first travel event. I learned a lot and I am still learning from this experience.”
With files from CTV News Montreals Selena Ross.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/27-passengers-from-sunwing-plane-party-now-back-in-canada-interrogated-on-return-1.5731604
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]