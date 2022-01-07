Sunwing Aircraft Festival: 27 passengers were questioned on their return

The federal government says 27 of the approximately 130 passengers on a Sunwing flight to Mexico, who are now subject to intense criticism for disobeying public health and aviation rules, faced questioning after returning to Canada this week. .

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos gave an update to reporters on Friday regarding the situation, which is now being investigated by Transport Canada.

All were detained and interrogated at the air border. They were then all tested. They were checked to see if they had complied with and enforced all the health regulations they had to follow throughout their journey, he said.

This included evidence of COVID-19 vaccination, a PCR test, and a quarantine plan.

The Quebec influencers were on their way to Mexico on a chartered plane and were set to return to Canada on January 5th. Sunwing refused to return passengers to Canada because they did not agree to the terms and conditions of the airline.

Unfortunately, the group did not accept all the terms. “As a result of our ongoing investigation and the refusal of the groups to accept all terms of transport, we have taken the decision to cancel the return flight,” a statement said.

The deleted social media videos showed the group celebrating without masks, drinking and drinking on board the plane, which sparked criticism from the prime minister and other political leaders.

We know how many people have worked to keep themselves safe, to limit their family gatherings to Christmas time, to wear masks, to be vaccinated, to do all the right things. It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, endangering airline employees by being completely irresponsible, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The government also issued a statement this week saying travelers would be held accountable for their behavior.

Transport Canada has been in contact with the airline regarding this flight. If the department determines that there has been non-compliance with Canada Transportation regulations and requirements, fines of up to $ 5,000 for violations may be issued to passengers, the statement said.

Air Canada and Air Transat also issued statements that they would deny return flights.

Air Canada said Thursday afternoon that it has so far blocked 19 people from flying because they were affiliated with the group, but that it may be difficult to control them.

“Air Canada is not equipped with the Sunwing Passenger Manifesto, making it difficult to prevent passengers from that flight boarding our aircraft,” an Air Canada spokesman said.

Duclos said in French that the group of 27 people took four different flights home, but did not say which airlines.

The tour operator says he has “learned significantly” from the trials, but is still upset that the airlines will not fly the group home based on what he called “assumptions” about them.

“I understand why many fellow citizens are upset about the current situation,” James William Awad wrote in a statement posted on Blogspot on Thursday morning.

“Private Club 111 is a dream and a vision for which I poured my heart and soul to create it. This was my first travel event. I learned a lot and I am still learning from this experience.”

With files from CTV News Montreals Selena Ross.