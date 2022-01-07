Fabry International Network requires registrations for the FIN 2022 Award





of Fabry International Network (FIN) is calling for global submissions for its annual FIN award, which recognizes the efforts of patient organizations to educate and unify the Fabry disease community and to raise awareness of the rare genetic disorder of lysosomal conservation. Projects should start this year for the 2022 award, which gives recipients up to 2,500 (about $ 2,800). The deadline is January 31st. The Netherlands-based nonprofit FIN is an umbrella organization for the Fabry disease community representing more than 54 countries and 62 patient organizations worldwide. FIN wants to encourage membership to organize activities and initiate projects by contributing financially and providing a platform to share with the wider community, FIN says in a Web page in relation to price. Recommended reading The application requires the contestants to describe the submitted project and detail how much it will cost, how many people will be involved and what its objectives are. The grant must be used exclusively for the given project and the program is not intended to endorse any product or service. FIN notes that it will not share any personal details or contact with any third party without consent, but the organization reserves the right to publish information about the winning project on its website, on its social media platforms and in its newsletter quarterly. Furthermore, the FIN may require the grant recipient to submit their project to its annual meeting. Each year, FIN rewards a patient-led (association) initiative that informs and educates the Fabry community and helps raise awareness with a grant, FIN emphasizes in its submissions. proclamation. With this award, we would like to encourage you to organize activities and initiate projects for the Fabry community. The project should focus on raising awareness and bringing patients together. The winner for last year was Tunisian Association of Lysosomal Diseases (ATLM), in Tunisia, which produced a documentary that follows Fabry patients. Its purpose was to illuminate the daily challenges of people with disease in a way that those outside the Fabry community could understand, without being overwhelmed by scientific details. Seeing peers and caregivers or parents living their lives instead of just hearing about the symptoms helps people connect better, the announcement said. Fabry mainly affects the heart, nervous system and kidneys, often leading to life-threatening complications. Although the disorder occurs in both sexes, men are more affected than women, who can be asymptomatic throughout their lives.

