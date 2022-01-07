Some parents in Ontario withdraw their children from daycare amid limited testing as COVID-19 cases increase

Karen Aagard wanted to send her daughter to daycare this week, but COVID-19 cases grew with limited testing in high-risk groups, a Toronto-based mother and her husband are keeping their two-year-old at home .

“We really felt like we didn’t have a choice,” she said, noting that high-risk groups that qualify for testing so far do not include nurseries.

“With the increasing number of COVID cases and the lack of security measures in the nursery, we just felt like the only way we could keep our daughter safe from a distance, even keeping her home is not a guarantee of safety. now, but it was the only thing we could do. “

Aagard is among a number of parents who are choosing to keep their young children who are not yet eligible for vaccination outside of daycare.

Ontario speeds up vaccinations for childcare staff

Kara Pihlak, executive director of the Oak Park Children’s Cooperative Center in London, Ont., Said of the 42 children who normally go to its center, about 10 of them have withdrawn in recent days.

“Some of our parents are choosing to withdraw their children from childcare because they are obviously nervous about the COVID-19 virus, or want to keep their children at home as they have siblings in elementary school.” she said.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it would speed up boosting doses for childcare and school staff, in addition to other safety measures such as providing those with N95 masked staff and updating care control measures for children.

He also said he was working to make faster antigen tests available “to support the ongoing operations of childcare centers and schools when they return to personal learning”.

“We thank the education and care staff for the children, operators and all Ontario families for their tireless work, vigilance and kindness during this extremely difficult time,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a press release announcing the measures. new.

People stand in line outside a pharmacy in Toronto, which offered vaccines to teachers, school staff and nursery staff on Monday, January 3, 2022. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)

Carolyn Ferns, public policy coordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, said that while this is a step in the right direction, there is still more to do.

Her advocacy group and the Ontario Association of Early Childhood Educators are calling on the province to speed up the distribution of N95 masks in nurseries, provide HEPA filters in every room, restore COVID-19 nursery case reporting, and do PCR testing available to everyone in those settings again.

“The inaction of the provincial government on childcare or the kind of neglect of the sector at this point is dangerous,” Ferns said. “You can not keep childcare programs open face to face without doing everything you can to make them safe. And that means adequate testing, reporting and PPE.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said the government updated its testing and isolation guidelines “to ensure that those living and working in our highest-risk environments are protected and to maintain the stability of the critical workforce, while including front-line health care workers “.

Alexandra Hilkene added that as the situation around the Omicron variant “continues to evolve, we will continue to assess the suitability of PCR on an ongoing basis in the context of capacity for sample collection and laboratory processing”.

Lack of access to rapid tests a concern: the nursery operator

Amy O’Neil, director of the Treetop Children’s Center in Toronto, said her center’s board of directors decided Tuesday to close kindergarten doors until school resumes in person, or until it sees the resumption of COVID-19 testing. for individuals in nurseries.

“It was a principled decision, based on the fact that we thought it was unsafe to continue to put staff and children in a dangerous situation basically because we have no access to rapid testing, we have no access. in PCR testing “, she said.

“So the board of directors just said, ‘You know what, it’s not worth the risk or responsibility of having potential outbreaks and having kids and staff get sick. We were also concerned about staff shortages.’

Even before the decision was made, O’Neil said some parents were planning to withdraw their children from kindergarten and the center was already seeing staff shortages.

The Learning Richment Foundation, another child care center in Toronto, has also decided to keep its programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers closed until January 10 in light of recent government-announced changes and the current COVID situation. 19 in Ontario.

“Given the significant changes with the new variant, it seemed unsafe to open without a full picture of what is needed to protect our staff and families,” said Nicola Maguire, the centre’s director, in a written statement.

“It seemed reckless and unsafe for us to open up to the old rules during this confusing transition.”

Ferns said she is concerned that more centers will be closed, as many did in previous pandemic waves, due to lower enrollment and ongoing risks associated with COVID-19. She said that is why the childcare sector is calling on the provincial government to provide urgent funding for childcare programs “to get them through this”.

“If the childcare program closes now, due to low enrollment, they will not be there when we need them for social and economic recovery,” she added.

Talks continue on the nursery deal

Ontario is the only province that has not reached an agreement with the federal government to provide $ 10 a day childcare.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education did not make Lecce available for interview. In a written statement, she said: “Talks are ongoing with the federal government on an agreement for the children

careful.”

As Aagard continues to pay for her daughter’s daycare, hoping to return it one day soon, she said she and her husband are working from home and caring for their daughter, with her mother its also. But she acknowledged that not every parent can do the same.

“We understand what a privilege all this is, that we can continue to pay for our country, that we can remove (our daughter), that we have flexibility from our respective employers and we have little help on our part,” Agard added. .

“And that only comes down to the full burden of the parents, because we are basically abandoned by the latest measures and protocols, or I have to say their absence.”