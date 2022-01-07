COVID-19 booster vaccine and tracker: How many Canadians have been vaccinated? – National





Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is stepping up its vaccine program in an effort to provide booster doses to qualified Canadians. A booster vaccine is an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that increases its effectiveness. Provincial governments have opened the acceptance for booster doses in an effort to mitigate the latest wave of infections, triggered by the Omicron variant. Read more: Push for COVID-19 booster vaccines increases as Omicron variant spreads To keep track of it all, Global News has launched a vaccine tracker to keep track of: How many people in each province have been vaccinated

How many Canadians have received a vaccine booster

How do Canada’s vaccination efforts compare to the rest of the world? Using the map below from Our world in data, you can see how vaccination figures in Canada pile up against the international community.















0:41

Coronavirus: WHO calls for faster and more equitable distribution of vaccines after nearly 2 million deaths from COVID-19 worldwide





Coronavirus: WHO calls for faster and more equitable distribution of vaccines as global COVID-19 deaths close to 2 million, January 11, 2021

Countries with the highest number of vaccinations per 100 people will be shown in a darker color. Record data are not available for every country. On a per capita basis, Canada has secured access to more vaccines than any other country in the world due to agreements with Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Medicago, Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline, Novavax and J&J. To date, Health Canada has approved the vaccines Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech Cominarty, AstraZeneca Vaxevria and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) for use in Canada. View link » <br />

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8492863/covid-19-vaccine-and-booster-tracker-coronavirus-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos