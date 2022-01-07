What does international aid for people living in poverty mean?

SEATTLE, Washington Many know what help is and that it helps, or at least they look at the numbers and read the headlines that show the benefits of help. However, when do donors and advocates for charities, nonprofits, and international organizations really hear directly from people who actually received help through aid programs? Here is some information on what international aid really means for someone living in poverty.

Ashley Baker is a person who has benefited from international aid. In an interview with The Borgen Project, he mentioned how he started his life as a poverty-stricken orphan in Jamaica and later became an aspiring politician and entrepreneur pursuing a master’s degree in Paris until he was 23 years old.

Baker was always aware of his situation. He knew he was poor. He knew he had no family and was aware that it was ultimately a harsh reality for a 5-year-old lying in a hospital bed after experiencing abuse at the hands of his stepfather and becoming a State ward .

Although he recalls being less fortunate at a very young age, it was only when Baker lived at home for more than a year that he realized he was really living in poverty.

“When I was in those houses, there were clear differences because the houses (that) have other children, and when you go out to church or the store and see other children dressed nicely or eating out, it became apparent,” Baker told The Borgen. Projects. We not only had to deal with hunger and not have three meals a day, but with behavioral problems also because of the environment we grew up in the abuse we went through and the community where we had to stay at the time.

Entering an orphanage

Baker moved to his first orphanage, Blossom Garden, when he was 6, and soon returned to two others: New Beginning Training Center and Mount Olivet. No matter where he was, poverty and hunger affected his life and the lives of other children around him.

Three meals a day were not always guaranteed, Baker said. Sometimes orphanages had farms where children could work, which eventually provided little food. But with orphanages housing up to 120 children, often those smaller personal farms did not provide enough.

Education Collection

When it came to school, Baker and other orphans could learn for free from public institutions, however economic challenges often made actual attendance difficult. Often, they would have enough money to take the bus to school and back. However, items such as clothes, books, computers and food were inconsistently available.

The currency in Jamaica is really bad, so we would get $ 500 (Jamaican) to go to school, and that was in the good old days, “Baker said.” The bus ticket alone would be $ 100 or $ 150 for one direction.

Many orphans could not get a guaranteed education. Many orphanages would not let their children leave either for school or to relax. Those who attend school, finish elementary school and then continue to high school are often considered luckier because many orphans simply can not afford to send their children to school.

Child poverty in Jamaica

Like Baker, this harsh reality of foster care, abuse and poverty is very real to many children in Jamaica. According to UNICEF, 25% of Jamaican children live below the poverty line higher than any other group in the country.

As a result, many children do not perform well in school and need help through government programs. Ende, less than half who need help Take that.

Baker pati fat. He transferred to his last Mount Olivet orphanage when he was 8 years old. The US-based nonprofit Food for the Poor was helping Mount Olivet financially, ensuring Baker could eat three meals most days.

Some days you will not eat when you have 60 boys living in a complex, “Baker said.” Those meals were breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Food for the poor

Food for the poor appeared in 1982 as a way for him distribute food, medical and educational supplies to poor parts of the world, mainly in the Caribbean. The group says it is Jamaica’s largest charity, sending more than 480 aid containers as it builds or repairs 11 schools and 360 homes in 2020 alone.

Other initiatives

In addition to Food for the Poor, international organizations such as UNICEF provide social protection and education programs for children in Jamaica. The United States Agency for International Development has been a major supporter and contributor to Jamaica’s development, while Nations Vision 2030 Jamaica is a national development plan designed to help people. come out of poverty building a sufficient development to create a better living environment throughout the country.

With the help of nonprofits and the way government development agencies like USAID provide assistance to Jamaican children, it seems that progress can happen quite quickly. However, many living in poverty are unable to meet their basic needs by relying on other sources of assistance such as charities and sponsorships.

Many of those opportunities came from the church that sponsored our orphanage, from families who would come to visit the orphanage and provide clothes, and from groups that would come and help us primarily from the US, Baker said. The opportunities that those groups brought to the orphanages were really great and meant a lot.

YB Afraid Foundation

All programs, organizations and charities like these helped Baker have a fair chance at life and get out of poverty. In his high school years, the famous Jamaican song star and owner, Yohan Blake, founded the YB Afraid Foundation, which later merged with retailer Richard Mille. One of the orphanages that benefited from this partnership was the Mountain of Olives.

The life of Ashely Baker moving forward

When Baker turned 18, he entered a sponsorship program on condition that he finish high school. Baker is now studying in a master’s program in France, with plans to eventually return to Jamaica, where he can give back to other children growing up in situations similar to what he did.

Bakers’s story shows that no matter where aid or international aid comes from, it can help those in need. Although the results may not be something that can be seen immediately, its impact on people living in poverty is invaluable. It not only provides the necessities of life, but also provides opportunities for people to take a step back from their current situation.

