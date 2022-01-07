International
Anger as Hun Sen of Cambodia meets Myanmar’s military leader
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sens’s visit to Myanmar’s BANGKOK (AP), which aims to revive peace efforts after taking power in recent years, has provoked an angry reaction among critics, who say he is legitimizing the takeover. from the army.
Hun Sen is the first head of government to visit Myanmar since taking office last February. The authoritarian Cambodian leader has held power for 36 years and maintains a close chain over political activity at home.
In his role as current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he met with senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, plunging Myanmar into violent conflict and economic disaster.
Photos posted by an army-related publication, Popular News Journal, showed the two standing side by side with face masks, flapping their forearms and sitting in chairs decorated with gold, in front of an elaborate screen. golden.
Myanmar’s Ministry of Information said the two held talks on bilateral ties and issues of common interest, including ASEAN. He did not elaborate.
Protests and rallies were held in some parts of Myanmar as people expressed anger over Hun Sens’s visit.
Hundreds of protesters burned portraits of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted, the inhuman Tor Sen Hun. People who engage with Min Aung Hlaing have to die horrific deaths, showed protest videos posted online.
Last April, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap to a peaceful solution to the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a political dialogue between all stakeholders.
The Myanmar leader was barred from attending ASEAN meetings in October after the group’s special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political prisoners, which was one of the provisions of the agreement.
Hun Sen said Wednesday before leaving Cambodia that he had not set any preconditions for his visit.
What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing but the five points, the points of consensus agreed by all ASEAN member countries, he said.
The Myanmar military has said Hun Sen will not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was convicted in December on charges of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing later cut it in half.
A legal official familiar with Suu Kyis’ legal proceedings said she appeared in a special court in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Friday in three corruption cases against her, including allegations that she diverted charitable donations to her. built a mansion and abused its authority.
The takeover of the army prevented the Suu Kyis National League for Democracy party from starting a second term in office. It won an overwhelming victory in the national elections in November 2020 and independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.
Min Aung Hlaings moved without making 10 years progress towards democracy as the military relinquished its control of power after decades of repressive military rule.
The Myanmar army has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Her takeover provoked nonviolent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces extinguished with deadly force.
The military has recently been involved in the violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. It has also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against armed ethnic rebel groups.
Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed report by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. As the blow has become harsher, an armed resistance has grown within the country.
Hun Sen’s visit drew international criticism.
His decision to meet with Min Aung Hlaing was an insult to the people of Myanmar, who strongly oppose the visit, said Phil Robertson, Asia’s deputy director for Human Rights Watch.
The visit is a slap in the face to other ASEAN member countries, who had no say in the matter even after limiting Min Aung Hlaings’ participation in the 10-nation regional group, he said.
Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN special envoy and other senior Cambodian leaders.
By holding power by deporting or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, Hun Sen can hope his visit will tarnish his tarnished international image.
The National Unity Government, a Myanmar underground opposition group and parallel administration, urged Hun Sen to stay away.
Meeting Min Aung Hlaing, shaking hands stained with blood. It will not be acceptable, said Dr. Sasa, a group spokesperson who uses a name.
___
Associated Press reporters Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines and Jerry Harmer in Bangkok contributed to this report.
