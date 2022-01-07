



Quiz This week in the FPs international news quiz: Kazakhs protest, an African prime minister resigns and the new German chief diplomat goes to Washington.









Protesters take part in a rally on January 5 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, over rising energy prices. ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV / AFP via Getty Images January 7, 2022, time 15:25 Happy New Year and welcome back Foreign policyInternational news quiz! Time to test your knowledge for this week at world events. 1. Protests erupted in Kazakhstan this week over a government move to eliminate a limit on fuel prices, with demonstrations taking place in cities across the country. What is the capital of Kazakhstan? Aktobe

Almaty

Nur-Sultan

Zhanaozen 2. Who is the new German Foreign Minister who visited Washington this week? Olaf Scholz

Robert Habeck

Annalena Baerbock

Christine Lambrecht 3. Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister of which country on Sunday? sudan

Ethiopia

Eritrea

Djibouti 4. On Friday, who became the first world leader to officially visit Myanmar’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing since he took power in a coup last year? Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida 5. Kosovo is experiencing dramatic energy shortages. What did the country government stop this week from limiting national energy consumption? Electric machines

Hot tubs

Live video broadcast

Cryptocurrency mining 6. Which country’s president and prime minister hinted at the possibility of NATO membership in their New Year’s speeches? Switzerland

Mexico

finland

Ireland 7. Which region closed 2021 with the highest vaccination rate in the world for COVID-19? North America

South America

Europe

Asia In this brief week for Latin America, FP Catherine Osborn weighs in on whether the success of the South American vaccine will be enough to contain the new variant of the coronavirus. 8. The multi-state cartel of oil-rich nations, known as OPEC +, met this week to discuss oil production. Which country is a plus-one in OPEC +? Azerbaijan

Russia

Iran

Canada 9. In recent months, China has increasingly sought to punish Lithuania for its growing relationship with Taiwan. To compensate for a Chinese revenge case, a Taiwanese government-owned company recently bought over 20,000 bottles of what substance? Lithuanian olive oil

Lithuanian vinegar

Hot Lithuanian sauce

Lithuanian rum FP Robbie Gramer listed the Lithuanian-Chinese dispute over Taiwan as one of the top five diplomatic disputes that could bring more trouble in 2022. 10. After being closed for several years to facilitate conservation efforts, the picturesque Maya Bay of Thailand reopened to the public this month. The beach was occupied by tourists after it appeared in which movie? Around the world in 80 days

beach

Hangover Part II

Movie about teen beach You scored It's a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.

