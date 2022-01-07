Quiz

This week in the FPs international news quiz: Kazakhs protest, an African prime minister resigns and the new German chief diplomat goes to Washington.


Protesters in Kazakhstan

Protesters take part in a rally on January 5 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, over rising energy prices. ABDUAZIZ MADYAROV / AFP via Getty Images

January 7, 2022, time 15:25

Happy New Year and welcome back Foreign policyInternational news quiz! Time to test your knowledge for this week at world events.

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

Happy New Year and welcome back Foreign policyInternational news quiz! Time to test your knowledge for this week at world events.

1. Protests erupted in Kazakhstan this week over a government move to eliminate a limit on fuel prices, with demonstrations taking place in cities across the country.

What is the capital of Kazakhstan?




2. Who is the new German Foreign Minister who visited Washington this week?




3. Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister of which country on Sunday?




4. On Friday, who became the first world leader to officially visit Myanmar’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing since he took power in a coup last year?




5. Kosovo is experiencing dramatic energy shortages. What did the country government stop this week from limiting national energy consumption?




6. Which country’s president and prime minister hinted at the possibility of NATO membership in their New Year’s speeches?




7. Which region closed 2021 with the highest vaccination rate in the world for COVID-19?




In this brief week for Latin America, FP Catherine Osborn weighs in on whether the success of the South American vaccine will be enough to contain the new variant of the coronavirus.

8. The multi-state cartel of oil-rich nations, known as OPEC +, met this week to discuss oil production. Which country is a plus-one in OPEC +?




9. In recent months, China has increasingly sought to punish Lithuania for its growing relationship with Taiwan. To compensate for a Chinese revenge case, a Taiwanese government-owned company recently bought over 20,000 bottles of what substance?




FP Robbie Gramer listed the Lithuanian-Chinese dispute over Taiwan as one of the top five diplomatic disputes that could bring more trouble in 2022.

10. After being closed for several years to facilitate conservation efforts, the picturesque Maya Bay of Thailand reopened to the public this month. The beach was occupied by tourists after it appeared in which movie?




You scored

It’s a big world out there! Stay up to date with global events by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policymain daily newsletter.

You scored

Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our bulletin on national security and defense.

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

More from Foreign Policy