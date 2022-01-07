BioSig will be presented at the 27th Annual International AF Symposium | tidings

Westport, CT, Jan 7, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (BioSig or the Company), a medical technology company that commercializes an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and detect the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will present at the 27th Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium on January 13-15, 2022.

Clinical observations collected with the BioSigs PURE EP System will be presented by DJ Lakkireddy, MD, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest Health during the Spotlight Session: AF complex case study using a new standard in signal processing on 13 January 2022, from 8: 30-9: 30 AND.

Dr. Lakkireddy is highly regarded for his passionate commitment to those suffering from complex arrhythmias and for his leadership in the field of electrophysiology, and we are pleased that he represents our technology at this industry standard event. We would like to thank the course directors, Dr. Ruskin, Mansour, Reddy, Keane, Jais and the entire faculty for uniting the electrophysiology community during this important industry event. We look forward to reconnecting with our medical partners and colleagues as we prepare for an influential clinical and commercial year, commented Kenneth L. Londoner, President and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

During the event, BioSig will exhibit at booth 403. The Company’s executive, commercial and clinical teams will host demonstrations of the PURE EP System and some of its latest platform technology software and algorithmic features for arrhythmia care.

The conference will also be broadcast live. To register for the event and broadcast the live presentation, please follow this link: https://register.rcsreg.com/r2/afs2022/ga/top.html

To date, more than 73 physicians have completed over 1800 patient cases with the PURE EPS system. The company is in a commercially focused launch of the PURE EP System in Northeast, Texas and Florida.

Clinical data obtained from the PURE EP System in a multi-centered study at the Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Texas at St. Louis Medical Center. Davids, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and Massachusetts General Hospital were recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and are available electronically with open access. via Wiley Online Library. The results of the study showed 93% consensus among blind reviewers with an overall improvement of 75% on intracardiac signal quality and confidence in the interpretation of PURE EP signals over conventional sources.

One in 18 Americans suffers from a cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of arrhythmia, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the US. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 20501. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the US each year, resulting in at about $ 6 billion in health care spending per year2.

About 277 hours Annual AF International Symposium This intensive three-day, highly focused symposium brings together the world’s leading medical scientists to share in a highly interactive environment the latest advances in atrial fibrillation. The main objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with a comprehensive and practical course on the current state of the art in the field of atrial fibrillation in an academic and collegial atmosphere, as well as an opportunity to connect with colleagues and faculty between sessions. More information about the event at www.afsymposium.com. About BioSig Technologies BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company that commercializes a biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and detect the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The company’s first product, PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for receiving, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures. in an EP lab.

