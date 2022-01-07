SCOTUS will weigh in on two of Biden’s mandates for the vaccine. Maxwell’s conviction in doubt as lawyers uncover history of sexual abuse. Kazakhstan: Forces ‘shoot to kill’ as riots continue.

NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS to hear arguments about two of Biden’s vaccine mandates

Today, the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding two of President Biden’s mandates for the vaccine. The first review mandate applies to businesses with 100 or more employees. Under the first term, large businesses will need to require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. The second applies to hospital staff treating Medicaid and Medicare patients. This is more of a “difficult” term as it is not an option for testing only. The two mandates would affect more than 80 million American workers.

The court announced this special hearing last month. It is likely that the judges plan to have a quick decision as both mandates would otherwise take effect soon in most states. Lower courts are currently blocking mandates for hospital staff in some states.

It is difficult to predict how the court will decide on these cases. Previously, the court has upheld nationwide testing mandates for health care institutions and for institutions such as universities. The court has rejected challenges to the mandates of state-level health care workers from workers seeking religious exemptions. But the Conservative court has proven to be less willing to uphold executive orders from the White House, as in the case of the nationwide deportation moratorium.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction in doubt as jury members uncover experiences of sexual abuse

Last month, a jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, of five separate counts of sex trafficking. The penalties would oust Maxwell for 65 years for her part in buying and caring for young girls for sex with Epstein and his powerful friends.

But now there are several possibilities for the sentence to be dropped. That’s because one of the lawyers in the case spoke to the press after the trial and revealed that he had used his childhood sexual abuse experience to influence other lawyers.

Lawyers were at odds over some of the witness testimony. Maxwell’s defense relied heavily on drilling holes in the memories of some victims and questioning the reliability of human memory. The jury in question explained to his colleagues that memories of traumatic experiences may be vivid in some details, but details such as dates and places may be unclear. This has been enough to extinguish the jury’s suspicions about the victims’ testimony.

Now Maxwell’s lawyers are calling for a retrial. The judge’s decision to give a new trial will depend on how this lawyer, and another that has come out since then, answered questions during the selection of the preliminary jury about their experiences or those of their family members of sexual abuse. The jury insists he was real in his jury selection questionnaire. He does not recall any questions investigating jury members regarding sexual abuse in the past.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Kazakhstan: Forces will fire to kill as riots continue

Despite the arrival of Russian paratroopers yesterday, violent protests across Kazakhstan continue. So far, at least 26 protesters and 18 members of the national security forces have been killed.

The protests began on Sunday when the government lifted gasoline price limits. The price doubled over several days. Since then, the scope of the protest has expanded to a general anti-government protest. Protesters have attacked government buildings and set them on fire. The prime minister and the ruling cabinet resigned earlier this week, with a caretaker government taking its place.

President Kassym-Yomart Tokayev has characterized the protesters as armed and some as “foreigners”, although there is no evidence of this. Tokayev claims that an army of “20,000 bandits” attacked the largest city Almaty.

In a public speech, Tokayev said: “We had to deal with well-armed and well-prepared bandits, local and foreign. More precisely, with terrorists. So we have to destroy them; “This will be done soon.”

“I have ordered law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said. Those who do not surrender will be eliminated.

Tokayev dismissed any suggestion of holding talks with protesters. “What conversations can we have with criminals and murderers?” He said.

Kazakhstan is an important trading partner for neighboring Russia and China. For two decades, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, has had a drowning in much of the country’s economy, including his vast mineral wealth. The anger of the protesters is now focused on Nazarbayev himself, who has remained out of sight since the beginning of the protests.

