Vaccines against COVID-19: Provinces can mandate, says minister

With the health care capacity stretched very thinly in the face of an uninterrupted wave of COVID-19 infections, Canada’s health minister says the provinces and territories should consider forcing vaccinations.

What we see now is that our healthcare system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired. And, the only way we know to go through COVID-19, this variant and every future variant, is through vaccination, “Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters during a federal conference on COVID-19 on Friday.

PPE, physical distancing, tests are all very important tools, but what will make us overcome this crisis and end it is vaccination, he said.

Citing the example of his home province of Quebec, where he said 50 per cent of hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated people, Duclos said he thinks the obligation to inject COVID-19 beyond a vaccine passport system that restricts access to certain spaces and activities.

“I’m signaling this as a conversation that I believe the provinces and territories, in support of the federal government, will want to have over the coming weeks and months,” the health minister said.

Duclos said this is his personal view, but one that is based on conversations with his counterparts of the provincial health minister and informed by what he was tracking inside and outside the country.

Whether they move forward or not, that will be their decision to make, he said.

Canada is facing what Public Health Chief Dr. Theresa Tam called a large number of cases COVID-19, with exponentially increasing hospitalization rates.

Capacity is stretched very thin, certainly in the current emergency context, Duclos said.

On Friday he and his colleague Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc signaled that the capacity of federal governments to help is not endless.

This is also a warning, a good warning, but a clear warning to some provinces and territories that need to act now. Because if they do not act enough, it will be difficult for the federal government to help afterwards because we do not have the capacity to do so, Duclos said.

With the country facing a new wave of restrictions, resulting in delayed operations for tens of thousands of people, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that he understands why Canadians are angry with those who are able, but until have now refused to get vaccinated.

According to the latest federal figures, more than 87 percent of Canadians aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. However, millions of Canadians have chosen not to take a single dose of COVID-19.

The federal government has established a vaccine mandate with limited exemptions for employees in the federal public service and has worked with federally regulated industries for similar policies. There is also a federal requirement to show vaccination evidence to board planes and trains in this country.

Most provinces have also implemented a form of vaccine passport, allowing only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter gyms or dine indoors, for example.

Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney closed quickly Any opportunity for his government to bring down Duclos suggested the way of mandating vaccines.

The Albertas legislature removed the power of compulsory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not review that decision, period, he wrote on Twitter. “While we strongly encourage those who have the right to be vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make.

Earlier this week, in light of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Quebec announced it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter provincial liquor and cannabis stores.

Speaking of mandatory vaccinations, Conservative leader Erin OToole has argued that shelter should be provided to those who are not vaccinated. On Friday, Liberals came out saying earlier in the week that reasonable housing should be provided for the small number who may not be vaccinated.

The head of the Ontario Science Roundtable, Dr. Peter Juni, said on Thursday that if all eligible Ontarians had two doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, the health care system would not be overloaded or on the verge of overload.

Canada would not be the first country to move forward with mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. Greece and Austria have announced plans to make vaccinations mandatory for certain age groups and to impose fines on those who do not comply. And, according to Reuters, Italy will follow suit, making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for people aged 50 and over.