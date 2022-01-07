Ottawa police are looking to hire a third deputy chief

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking to hire a third deputy chief for his ranks, the police board announced on Friday.

A national search for recruits is set to begin “in the coming weeks”, but the board did not give a timeline for when it would hire the senior officer or have a successful candidate for the role.

“There have been and continue to be many changes taking place in the Ottawa Police Service,” said board chairman Coun. said Diane Deans.

“The boss is looking for a strong and consistent senior management team to help him drive these changes. The board is looking to provide greater support and stability to the boss and service through this recruitment.”

The service currently holds two deputy chief positions, one of which has been temporarily filled by various supervisors since March 2020 when deputy chief Uday Jaswal was suspended for pay by the board.

The accused deputy chief remains on the payroll

Jaswal was charged in 2020 with six counts of misconduct, three counts of defamatory conduct and three counts of disobedience for alleged sexual harassment of three female OPS employees. These charges are currently pending an ongoing disciplinary hearing.

These were the first groups of disciplinary charges brought against the officer. In April 2021, Jaswal was further charged following his alleged attempt to bargain over allegations of misconduct by a Durham police officer in exchange for information, including that of a “sexual nature,” regarding the leaders of high of that force. These allegations date back to the time he served as deputy chief of that service.

He remains suspended from pay as an Ottawa police officer, which means that after recruiting a new deputy chief, taxpayers will continue to pay four salaries.

The board said Friday that the deputy chief’s new job “will be funded using funding for the vacancy position from existing operating dollars that supports the incumbent’s current position and will not have a growing impact on the budget.”