International
Ottawa police are looking to hire a third deputy chief
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking to hire a third deputy chief for his ranks, the police board announced on Friday.
A national search for recruits is set to begin “in the coming weeks”, but the board did not give a timeline for when it would hire the senior officer or have a successful candidate for the role.
“There have been and continue to be many changes taking place in the Ottawa Police Service,” said board chairman Coun. said Diane Deans.
“The boss is looking for a strong and consistent senior management team to help him drive these changes. The board is looking to provide greater support and stability to the boss and service through this recruitment.”
The service currently holds two deputy chief positions, one of which has been temporarily filled by various supervisors since March 2020 when deputy chief Uday Jaswal was suspended for pay by the board.
The accused deputy chief remains on the payroll
Jaswal was charged in 2020 with six counts of misconduct, three counts of defamatory conduct and three counts of disobedience for alleged sexual harassment of three female OPS employees. These charges are currently pending an ongoing disciplinary hearing.
These were the first groups of disciplinary charges brought against the officer. In April 2021, Jaswal was further charged following his alleged attempt to bargain over allegations of misconduct by a Durham police officer in exchange for information, including that of a “sexual nature,” regarding the leaders of high of that force. These allegations date back to the time he served as deputy chief of that service.
He remains suspended from pay as an Ottawa police officer, which means that after recruiting a new deputy chief, taxpayers will continue to pay four salaries.
The board said Friday that the deputy chief’s new job “will be funded using funding for the vacancy position from existing operating dollars that supports the incumbent’s current position and will not have a growing impact on the budget.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/third-deputy-chief-ops-1.6307324
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]