FTS International receives discrepancy notice from NYSE American

FORT WORTH, Texas – (TELI BIZNES) – FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (The Company or FTS International) announced today that the Company received notice from NYSE American on January 4, 2022 that the Company is not in compliance with the continuing listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the Company’s failure to hold an annual meeting for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 on 31 December 2021 or earlier.

As previously announced, on October 21, 2021, the Company entered into a merger agreement and plan, from and between the Company, ProFrac Holdings, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (ProFrac) and ProFrac Acquisitions, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac (Merger Sub), under which Merger Sub will merge (Merger) with and into the Company, with the company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac. The Company expects the Union to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to compliance with applicable closing conditions. Following the close of the merger, the Company’s ordinary shares will no longer be listed on NYSE American and the Company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of ProFrac.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is a hydraulic fracture service company with clean, multi-basin operations in the United States.

