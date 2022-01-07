International
NSW records 45,098 cases of COVID-19, nine deaths
NSW recorded an almost 40 percent positive test rate for COVID-19 in the last reporting period, which saw 45,098 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.
Main points:
- Hospitalized were raised in 1795 with 145 patients in intensive care
- Modeling shows that cases will peak in mid-January before shrinking in February
- Prohibitions on singing and dancing came into force today
Hospital admissions increased by 57, bringing the total number of COVID patients admitted for treatment to 1795.
There are also 145 people in intensive care, 11 more in the last reporting period.
116,915 COVID tampons were taken, bringing the positivity rate to 38.57 percent.
A new reporting system will allow people to record the positive results of the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) with Service NSW, which will be available next week and is likely to further increase that figure.
On Friday, the NSW government unveiled modeling that showed the state would peak COVID-19 cases in mid-January before shrinking in February.
Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the modeling, prepared by health officials and experts, was done to better understand what was happening in the state, especially with hospital capacity.
“We have modeled three different areas during this time period as the pressure on the health system increases over the coming weeks,” Mr Perrottet said.
“This is in line with what we did during the Delta eruption.”
NSW Deputy Secretary of Health Susan Pearce said the modeling was complex and would be monitored for change.
Ms Pearce said case numbers were important when looking at the impact on hospital admissions, but other factors such as population health and vaccination rates were also taken into account.
Health Chief Kerry Chant also said shifting the focus from accurate case numbers ensured vulnerable groups avoided hospitalization.
“Moving forward, we are not so interested in absolute case numbers. What we are very interested in is making sure the right people with COVID get the care they need,” she said.
Ms Pearce said the modeling was carried out with a reduced number of beds available in intensive care units in recognition of the increasing pressure.
Registered physicists and nurses have qualified to assist in critical care and a call has been issued for other registered health professionals.
Ms Pearce said these were among the solutions happening in the background and if needed, she would wear a “uniform”.
The latest figures come as NSW reinstates a ban on dancing and singing in hospitality, entertainment venues and major recreational facilities today.
This ban will not apply to weddings.
Major events may also be subject to risk assessments by health authorities and may be adjourned at their discretion.
Adjustments are expected to be lifted on January 27th.
Electoral operations, which are not urgent or not required in the next 365 days, will be suspended until mid-February, which the Prime Minister said will open capacity as the Omicron explosion is expected to peak in the last week of January.
The form is being uploaded …
