Renata Voracova, who had the same medical exemption as Novak Djokovic, has her visa revoked by the Australian government





The Australian Open 2022 has already been influenced by the country’s reaction to COVID-19, as the Australian government has dropped to first place Novak Gjokovic in terms of vaccination and visa status. Against the background of the detention of Djokovic by the authorities, another tennis player has seen her status for the tournament affected. According to a report from Tennis.comRenata Voracova from the Czech Republic has been denied a visa by the Australian Border Forces for her vaccination status, despite the fact that, like Djokovic, she had previously been allowed to enter the country. Voracova had even participated in a match while on the spot. Voracova, player no. 81 ranked in doubles, lost its opening match on Wednesday alongside Katarzyna Peter. Voracova is believed to have received a medical exemption from being unvaccinated, given that she had a previous COVID infection within the last six months – the same reason cited by Djokovic. However, the government allegedly communicated to Tennis Australia on many occasions that such reasoning was not permissible. This led to some confusion as to how the expulsion process proceeded with two independent panels, as well as why Vorakova’s entry into Australia was allowed in the first place. On Friday, incumbent Victoria Prime Minister Jacinta Allen claimed the government was unaware of Tennis Australia’s communication with health authorities. “They advise me that Victorian government officials were unaware or had not seen that correspondence,” Allan said. “We are not involved in moving and issuing visas to individuals who may enter the country for work, business or event purposes. This is not our role.” While Djokovic has entered an appeals process in hopes of competing in the Australian Open (a decision expected on Monday), Tennis.com mentioned that it appeared Voracova would not pursue similar actions. The rejection of unvaccinated Australian Open players by the Australian government, despite the tournament organizers granting medical exemptions, has put the Australian government’s response to COVID in the international spotlight. Djokovic arrested was met with a particularly visceral reaction from Serbia, where celebrities and politicians have called Djokovic a victim of “disgusting political harassment” over his vaccination status. In a statement, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said they had a strong impression that Djokovic was “a victim of a political game against his will”. “Novak Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but he was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which is causing understandable indignation among his fans and the citizens of Serbia,” an official statement from the ministry said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/renata-voracova-who-had-same-medical-exemption-as-novak-djokovic-gets-visa-canceled-by-australian-government/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos