Testing for COVID-19: The travel group calls for change





The head of a Canadian travel and tourism coalition is calling for a change in the country testing requirements for COVID-19 following a change in policies recently announced in the UK. Beth Potter, co-chair of the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable and president and CEO of the Canada Tourism Industry Association, told CTV News Channel on Friday that with officials telling the public not to do a PCR test unless under certain conditions, “it calls into question, especially when we look at what is happening in other countries around the world, whether or not PCR testing for travel is the right tool at the moment to mitigate the spread of the virus.” The call comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnston told the House of Commons on Wednesday that pre-departure tests for people traveling to England would no longer be required, arguing that existing travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus are now nonsense due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant, the Associated Press reported. Anyone aged five and over traveling to Canada must provide proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19, such as a PCR test, taken within 72 hours of launch, or proof of a positive final test result. Travelers may also be required to take an on-arrival test and isolate themselves until the result is confirmed. Unvaccinated Canadians must remain in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, while unvaccinated foreign nationals are not allowed to enter Canada, except in certain circumstances such as work. “Right now, we’re seeing the government saying, ‘Please do not go and do a PCR test, we do not have enough capacity, and they’re really increasing and distributing these rapid tests to test and mitigate the spread in community. “said Potter. Laboratory testing for COVID-19 has been surpassed following a large increase in cases in recent weeks, with provinces such as Ontario and Quebec limiting laboratory-confirmed PCR, or polymerase chain reaction testing for individuals and certain hazardous environments high. Provincial and territorial governments in Canada increased the distribution of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results in about 15 minutes, just before Christmas. And on Wednesday, the federal government announced that 140 million additional rapid tests will be delivered to provinces and territories by the end of the month. “The community level is relying on rapid tests,” Potter said. “We have evidence that travelers who come and have to undergo a PCR test have a positive test result of less than 0.5 percent.” While it was done before the arrival of Omicron, data from the Canadian Public Health Agency show that, from tests performed at air and land borders between February 21 and July 4, 2021, 0.6 percent were positive. This includes a positive rate of 0.9 percent among air passengers and a rate of 0.2 percent at land borders. “And so we’re asking the question, ‘What can we do that will make the journey easier for people, and is the PCR test the right tool right now? Can we divert those tests for use in communities and in healthcare settings where more is needed? ”Potter said. While more transmissible than the previous Delta variant, evidence has suggested that the risk of serious illness and hospitalization may be lower with Omicron, especially for those who are fully vaccinated. Health officials, however, have warned that the large number of cases could still affect staffing and capacity in hospitals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/travel-industry-coalition-pushes-for-new-testing-requirements-after-u-k-changes-pre-departure-rules-1.5731680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos