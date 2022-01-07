Disney unveils food options for the EPCOT 2022 International Arts Festival





LIKENI BUENA VISTA, Fla. Walt Disney World is preparing to launch the 2022 International Arts Festival at EPCOT. The event starts on January 14th and lasts until February 21st. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY] To whet the appetite of park guests before the festival, Disney has published a list of culinary artwork to be offered this year through it. Disney Parks Blog. According to the company, there will be 15 Food Studios that will showcase some of the comeback favorites and hits that will be coming soon. Guests can also attend the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine by purchasing a Festival Passport. Ad As you travel throughout the Festival, collect stamps by buying five of these decadent dishes to buy a special prize from Deco Delights to enjoy, the blog says. Look Grocery in Florida podcast. You can find each episode on the media player below: Below you can see the full list of food options: Food at the EPCOT International Arts Festival (Walt Disney World) Popi ha! (Near the Port of Entry) Food items: Tomato soup with grilled cheese

Tomato soup with bacon, apples and grilled cheese (New)

Frangipane cake with almonds layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

Popt Art: Sugar cookies with modern design with chocolate-hazelnut filling

Figment Premium Popcorn bucket with Rainbow popcorn (Limit 2 per guest) (New) Drinks: Foggy IPA

Tomato soup can bleed Mary Deconstructed plate (near the port of entry) Food items: Deconstructed BLT: crunchy pork belly, soft-boiled eggs, croissant, watermelon soup and tomato jam

French soup with deconstructed onions: beef ravioli, Gruye espuma, bread pudding with onions and onion texture (New)

Deconstructed lime pie: flexible whipped cream cheese, lime key mousse, graham cracker cake and meringue (Winderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Green) (New) Drinks: Deconstructed apple pie mode: Axhelato with apple cinnamon, apple cider with cinnamon, apple pie filling and streusel (non-alcoholic) (New)

Ale kafe Food offer at Deco Delights (Walt Disney World) Deco Delights (near the entrance port) Food items: Chocolate mousse Dulce with crmeux chocolate and truffle with dark chocolate (New)

Decadent chocolate Valrhona with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie and mousse cassis (New)

Orange mousse with lemon cake and raspberry meringue (New) Drinks: Nitro blonde strawberries

Porter vanilla

Strong milk

The flight of Neapolitan beer Craftsmans Yard (near Disney Traders) (New) Food items: Cast iron PEI mussels with fried tomatoes, garlic and fresh herbs (New)

Cast iron steel trout with parsley salad, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers and lemon aoli (New) Drinks: Wheat beer

Chardonnay

SOR

Cabernet Sauvignon

Summer flight Refreshing mail Food items: Plant-based Bratwurst with spicy turmeric aoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit and slaps (plant based)

Artist Palette Jumbo Cookie with chocolate Drinks: Blonde ale with blue raspberry

Nairobi dark brown beer

Ale kafe Short beef ribs boiled with red wine and Opera cake (Walt Disney World) Pastoral Palace (Germany) Food items: Short boiled beef ribs with red wine with pure parsley, broccoli, baby tomatoes and old balsamic

Wild boar cassoulet with duck confit, bacon mushrooms and wild boar sausage (New)

Opera Cake: Joconde with almonds, cream with coffee butter and chocolate ganache Drinks: Ros Hard Sider

Ros Blonde Ale

Frozen rosé

A game in Ros Flight

Old Vine Ros Artists’ Table (America) Ad Food items: Wellington Meat: Duxelle with mushrooms, bacon and puff pastry with demi-glace red wine and baby vegetables

Fried scallops in pan with clean pumpkin vanilla-butter, pure cauliflower brown butter and lime foam (Winderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Portokalli)

Pistachio cake with cherry mousse and cherry morello Drinks: Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, milk and dark chocolate (non-alcoholic)

White ale

Amber Ale

Ale kafe

Pinot Noir

Chocolate Flying Symphony: Cream liqueur accompanied by Sipping chocolate

The flight of beer Tangierine Caf: Tastes of Medina (Morocco) Food items: Carrots in three ways: Barbecued spicy carrots, pickled carrots and fresh carrot ginger (plant based) (New)

Homemade Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets with White Pomegranate Chocolate and Orange Milk Chocolate (New) Drinks: Chai Tea Mint Mimosa: Twinning of London Chai tea with sparkling lime wine and mint

Sangria Hard Sider

Chai Hard Sider

Berry Hard Sider

Cider flight Lively and lively: Charming cuisine (Between Morocco and France) Food items: Homemade Chorizo ​​and Empanada with potatoes with turmeric aoli ​​and annatto aoli (Winderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Yellow) (New)

Ajiaco spicy soup with chicken with guajillo spices and rbol with chili, potatoes, avocado, corn and crme frache (Suitable for gluten / wheat) (new)

Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam (Suitable for gluten / wheat) Drinks: Smoothie with coconut and passion fruit (non-alcoholic)

Frozen Pia Colada

Daiquiri from the fruits of passion Refreshment port (near Canada) Food items: Gnocchi Poutine with boiled beef with red wine, cottage cheese, basil and burrata (New)

Artist Palette Jumbo Cookie with chocolate Drinks: Blood Orange Cosmo: Vodka with blood orange, cranberry and lime (New)

Strong sider Gourmet Landscapes (Canada) Food items: Carpaccio boiled blood orange beets with mustard vinegrette, pickled oyster mushrooms, golden beets and crostini (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Red) (plant based) (New)

Bone marrow baked with onion jam, pickled mushrooms, lettuce machete and bone marrow (New)

Risotto with wild mushrooms, old parmesan, truffle beads and zinfandel cut Drinks: German Lager

Sparkling wine Cuve

Merlot

Frozen rusty nail cocktail Vanilla donut with strawberry sugar and chocolate dipped donut with dark sugar and gold and cream with chocolate butter (Walt Disney World) Donut box Food items: Vanilla donut with strawberry sugar, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry gel (Winderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine Pink) (New)

Donut inside out: Vanilla donut with Bavarian cream (New)

Chocolate donut dipped in dark sugar and gold sprinkling and chocolate butter cream ((New) Drinks: SOR

Cold fashioned coffee cocktail French Culinary Art (France) Food items: Crme de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a home-made bread bowl

Croissant with winter black truffle: winter black truffle croissant served warm

Museline cold lobster biscuits, dill Feuillette Brioche: Cold lobster mousse served with fennel croissant (New)

Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona: Cake with melted chocolate and hazelnut origin pure Valrhona chocolate Drinks: Frozen French martini: vodka, black raspberry liqueur, pineapple, orange and grape juice with lemon-lime foam

French sparkling wine Ros

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chardonnay me gaz Hungry Artist (Mexico) Food items: Huarache Verde: Cilantro huarache with peppermint cochinita, fresh pineapple and pickled onions (New)

Carne Asada: roast beef fillet, grilled fresco, fried beans, onion and ranchera salsa (New)

Taco de Chocolate: Chocolate candy peel stuffed with Mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of chili stuffed with seasonal fruits (Suitable for gluten / wheat) Drinks: Mexican Craft Beer: Made with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater

Lily: tequila Blanco, infusion of violet essence, liqueur with rose petals, cranberry and lime juice

Smoked raspberry: Blanco tequila, mezcal filled with rosemary, ginger, lime juice and rosemary flavor Chicken Kushiage and Sushi Donut (Walt Disney World) Goshiki (Japan) Food items: Chicken Kushiage: Roasted and fried chicken with yum yum sauce and vegetables (New)

Donut Sushi: Donut-shaped sushi containing salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber and sesame seeds on a plate decorated with wasabi aoli, sriracha and eel sauce Drinks: Winter ale

Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Niseko Flurry: Sake, rum, cranberry juice, curaao blue and lime juice (New) Painted Panda (China) Food items: General Tsos Chicken Shumai

Pig bite Char Siu Drinks: Panda Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white beans (non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Eastern Dynasty: Vodka, light rum, strawberry syrup, pia colada mix, soda water and magic pearl boba

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, triple seconds, mango syrup, orange juice and soda water

Sea butterfly: cocktail filled with pea flowers butterfly with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, magic pearl boba The Art of Eating (Italy) Food items: Arancini: Fried risotto balls stuffed with boiled beef and served with pomodoro sauce (New)

Ravioli alla Boscaiola: ravioli with sweet sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions and creamy parmesan sauce (New)

Bomboloni: Italian chocolate-hazelnut donut with powdered sugar (New) Drinks: Peroni Pilsner

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Sparkling red wine

Moscow

Italian white sangria with Prosecco

Italian red sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian margarita with tequila and limoncello

Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, Pure White Peach and Prosec

Bergamot: Rosolio, Prosecco and Olive liqueur Funnel cake with cherry blossoms (Walt Disney World) Funnel cake Cherry funnel cake: Chocolate funnel cake filled with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips and a maraschino cherry (New) Options at Joffreys Coffee & Tea Company (Walt Disney World) Joffreys Coffee & Tea Company World Discovery (Mission near: SPACE) Mocha Masterpiece Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold drink filled with whipped cream and chocolate

Canada Cool colorful canvas preparation: A sweet creamy cold drink filled with pana cream and fruit cereal

World Showcase (Near Disney Merchants) Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold drink filled with whipped cream and cinnamon squares

American Adventure Rainbow Dreams Cold Brew: A sweet creamy icing team filled with pana cream and colorful marshmallow particles

