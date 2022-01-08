Novak Djokovic Australian Open detention COVID: Guilt can be shared.

MELBOURN, AustraliaThe Novak Djokovic saga combines two things which, during my 10 trips down here to cover tennis, I have seen as Australians two defining passions: sport and following the rules.

Although I was constantly amazed by the Melbourne reluctance to walk the empty streets, their willingness to follow orders and act in the interest of a common good was crucial to Australia’s success during the first 20 months of the coronavirus pandemic: with a sense of collectivism and sacrifice, Australians obeyed some of the strictest and longest blockages in the world, keeping coronavirus cases close to zero, despite a slow spread of vaccination. When vaccines became available, there were an estimated 25 million people across the country were vaccinated quickly and enthusiastically.

Previous variants of the virus were avoided with an extraordinary solution, but the omicron has crashed off the Australian coast without diminishing; HAD more positive coronavirus tests here in Victoria in the first three days of 2022 than throughout 2020. As long queues at test centers wrapped around city blocks and lack of home tests in stores left shelves empty, there was a sense of defeat and fear.

It was at this low point of resignation that Novak Djokovic chose to break the silence. The nine-time Australian Open champion put an end to months of speculation-do-he-do-him, saying he was on his way to Down Under with an exception to vaccination requirements that would allow him to compete in the Australian Open without vaccines that other players had thought of. had to enter. At least 95 of the players in the ATP top 100 had been vaccinated, but Djokovic, a long-time skeptical of vaccines, was finally openly confirming that he had not been and that he was coming for the trophy.

The outraged response was quick and ubiquitous on Australian social media and traditional media. The image of Djokovic smiling next to a cart loaded with luggage was seen as a mockery, an insult to the collective sacrifice of Australians.

Australia is waking up angry at the news of Djokovic’s ouster. pic.twitter.com/ArhBmXM9VS – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 4, 2022

Omicron could not be stopped at the border, Australian leaders quickly realized, but maybe Novak Djokovic could be. In a culture known for long poppy syndrome, which figure would be more impressive to remove a peg than the player with an 828 record in Melbourne?

Long flights from Europe to Australia gave plenty of time for a defense to mobilize. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison threatened to put Djokovic on the next plane home if his application turned out to be missing. Beyond party and state lines, no politician wanted to be seen giving Djokovic a smooth landing in the country. After consideration upon his arrival, Djokovic’s exclusion was deemed insufficient, his visa was revoked and he, as Morrison had promised, would be on the next flight home. However, Djokovic appealed his deportation; as he awaits his final session Monday, Australians have celebrated.

Australian love letter to Novak Gjokovic pic.twitter.com/odQJN9dMNN – Tom Cardy (@Tomycardy) January 6, 2022

There is a significant Serb population in Melbourne that has provided Djokovic with a vocal applause; with their confidence in his abilities here, they have often not appeared at the Rod Laver Arena in considerable numbers before the semi-finals and finals in recent years. But even when they make up a small percentage of the crowd, they become noisy. In increasing numbers, they have gathered outside the government detention facility where Djokovic is staying with refugees who have been denied asylum as he awaits his appeal hearing.

#Gjokovic supporters are lighting candles and singing outside the Melbourne hotel, where the tennis player is being held to mark Orthodox Christmas night. Some have run after the church. In the video they sing Nole, the nickname of the professionals # AO2022 #Melburn #novakdjokovic pic.twitter.com/u1RaGPop3K – Marta Pascual Juanola (@ MartaPascual3) January 6, 2022

While the final blame should fall on Djokovic for his stubborn refusal to take the simplest route of vaccination, he could also blame others for his current condition, perhaps most clearly Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley. How could the tour have given Djokovic such an inaccurate impression of the situation?

Tiley has a history of making erroneously rosy predictions, both for players, realizing how stringent quarantine restrictions would be for players in 2021, and for the media, often promising the appearance of injured players withdrawing from the event. (There is no doubt that it will be ready in our view, said Tiley in late 2017, just three months after Williams had struggled with a pulmonary embolism after the birth of her daughter, Olympia, by cesarean section. Williams was not ready for the Australian Open 2018. Andy will surely be here, Tiley told Andy Murray ahead of the Australian Open 2020. Murray was not there.)

Most importantly in this case, Tiley should also be held accountable for the Australian Open, even offering exemptions at the outset; a clear vaccine mandate would stop Djokovic from trying and failing to enter a side door, only to get stuck in a public purgatory. According to former Tennis Australia employees, Tiley was eager to see Djokovic break the all-time Grand Slam men’s title on his tournament, trying to change the laws to accommodate him. The treatment of players belonging to one of these categories goes to the heart of the Australian Open sustainability, Tiley wrote in a letter to government health officials, according to Epoch.

This calculation was particularly wrong because Djokovic is believed to be one of only two players to enter with an exception. (Dual specialist Renata Voracova was different; she also had her visa revoked and she left for home.) And despite his historic success, Gjokovicas has been clear in Australia for years that he is not so popular with her. justified such incredible concessions. This is evident both in tennis stadiums and when he appears in the wider pop culture here, as when a contestant chose Djokovic as his category specializing in a game show and was ridiculed over and over throughout the episode.





Given all we know about Australia, changing the rules for Djokovic’s sake was a doubly bad idea. Someone in Tennis Australia clearly understood this: the nine-time champion is clearly missing in all the promotional images for the tournament around the courts and the city.

The only place most Australians want to see Djokovic now, obviously, is on a flight home.